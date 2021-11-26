ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Soar; Who’s Really To Blame?

By Steve Forbes
 5 days ago

Prices are rising, and the Biden Administration is blaming gas station owners, energy executives, “profiteers” and others. This episode of What’s Ahead examines...

Marietta Daily Journal

Gas prices are set to fall, thanks to the omicron variant. Here’s how much and how fast

There’s a silver lining to the bummer news that dropped, along with the stock market, about the new omicron variant on Black Friday:. Oil prices, which fell along with stock prices, failed to recover on Monday and could remain low enough to bring consumers relief at gas pumps, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update on Tuesday.
rigzone.com

Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon

Americans will see prices at the pump fall "before long". Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he...
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
northwestmoinfo.com

Ethanol Prices Soar

(Radio Iowa) The price of ethanol is significantly higher this month that it was in January. A gallon of ethanol was selling for $1.39 at the beginning of the year, but it’s more than doubled to above three-dollars a gallon this month. Dermot Hayes, a professor of economics and finance at Iowa State University, says ethanol prices dropped significantly in 2020 as energy consumption fell due to the pandemic.
TheStreet

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are So High

If you’ve filled your car up lately, you’re probably well aware that the price of gas is on the rise. But to give you a sense of how wild it has gotten, the application Gas Buddy has the current price of gas at over $3.40 a gallon right now. For...
OilPrice.com

Americans Blame High Gas Prices For “Bad Economy”

Some 64 percent of respondents in a CBS News poll believe the U.S. economy is in bad shape. Of these, 74 percent are blaming the bad economy on high prices at the pump, the news outlet reported. According to the poll results, about 50 percent of Americans are worried about...
digg.com

Joe Biden Taps Strategic Oil Reserves To Assuage Soaring Gas Prices

Joe Biden made the rare step to tap America's strategic oil reserves to reduce oil prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The Department of Energy will make 50 million barrels of oil available. The Lede. Key Details. The strategic oil stockpile is usually reserved for emergencies, but Biden...
ABC13 Houston

With gas prices soaring, Biden calls for probe into possible 'illegal conduct'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate if "illegal conduct" is to blame for surging gas prices hurting Americans' pocketbooks. Fuel prices are averaging above $3.40 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association, which forecasts more than 48 million Americans are likely to hit the road next week to drive to Thanksgiving celebrations.
Reuters

Soaring gas prices threaten survival of Venice glassblowers

VENICE, Italy, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Glassblowers in the tiny island of Murano, in the Venice lagoon, have long been famed for the colours and sophistication of their art, but a global surge in gas prices is making it hard to keep furnaces open, threatening their survival. Since glass manufacturing...
NBC Los Angeles

Biden Calls on FTC to Probe Anti-Consumer Behavior by Energy Companies as Gas Prices Soar

President Joe Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to look into behavior from energy companies as prices at the pump hover around a seven-year high. In a letter to Chair Lina Khan Tuesday, Biden said there's "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies." The letter noted that prices at the pump have remained high despite a decline in the price of unfinished gasoline. "This unexplained large gap between the price of unfished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average," the letter said.
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
fox35orlando.com

Here's when gas prices could drop in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Relief could finally be in sight for rising gas prices. That's because AAA says the price of crude oil is down. Central Florida drivers could see drops of more than 20 cents per gallon. AAA says that on Black Friday, crude oil prices dropped 13 percent because of concerns of the new COVID strain and how it could impact fuel demand.
mymotherlode.com

Biden: Lowering Prices For The American People

President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
Fox11online.com

Gas prices start to drop

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have dropped locally and nationwide. According to GasBuddy, Green Bay gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.02/g today, Drivers are paying approximately $1.17/g higher than they were a year ago. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $2.98/g,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Food prices about to soar

A worldwide shortage of nitrogen fertilizer used to boost crop yields may affect next year's food prices. Global prices of nitrogen fertilizer are at their highest levels in over a decade. The crop nutrient's sales amounted to $53 billion last year. Prices are at least 80% higher so far this year, according to Argus Media.
The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

