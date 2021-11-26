Gas Prices Soar; Who’s Really To Blame?

President Joe Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to look into behavior from energy companies as prices at the pump hover around a seven-year high. In a letter to Chair Lina Khan Tuesday, Biden said there's "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies." The letter noted that prices at the pump have remained high despite a decline in the price of unfinished gasoline. "This unexplained large gap between the price of unfished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average," the letter said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO