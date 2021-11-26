ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Mall opens its doors to Black Friday shoppers at 7:00a.m.

By Melissa Torres
HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will open for Black Friday Business with extended holiday hours. And this Black Friday doors open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m. this evening.

From Saturday through to Tuesday the mall will open its doors at 10:00 a.m., but individual stores hours may vary from those hours.

And a special guest will be making a special appearance near the food court on Black Friday. Santa will arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The Holyoke Police and Fire Departments will help welcome him to town with an escort arriving by fire truck at the mall for a ceremony at noon. Mr. Claus will be taking visitors through Christmas Eve, and reservations to see Santa are strongly encouraged.

