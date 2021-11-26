ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham: What can Antonio Conte try to fix current problems?

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfVSe_0d7EDNO000

Antonio Conte said he is not a “magician” after the size of his task at Tottenham Hotspur was laid bare by Thursday night’s Europa Conference League embarrassment.

Spurs, Champions League finalists two-and-a-half years ago, were beaten by Slovenian minnows NK Mura – the lowest ranked club in the third-tier European competition who were only formed in 2012 and had lost all four of their previous games.

Here, we take a look at some of the tricks he has to pull off to turn Tottenham into a force.

Can he get some players to produce a disappearing act in the January transfer window?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3bO9_0d7EDNO000

Conte could not have been more open about how he feels about the overall quality of the squad he has to work with after their Slovenian humiliation, insisting that “you can push a car at maximum level and sometimes it is not enough to be competitive”. There has been a rebuild going on for seemingly two years, but a lot of dead wood remains at the club and Conte will have seen that with his own eyes. The likes of Dele Alli Harry Winks, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez have been long-term under-performers and the end of the road may be coming for them and Conte will hope some of them will perform a disappearing act in the January transfer window.

Can Fabio Paratici pull some rabbits out of the hat?

For those players to leave football managing director Fabio Paratici might also have to get in on the sorcery by trying to offload them in January as none of them are exactly saleable assets at the moment. But the Italian, who worked with Conte at Juventus, must find a way of refreshing the squad and giving his head coach a chance of working his magic. That could involve getting chairman Daniel Levy under his spell and convincing him to reinvest any funds received for players and maybe a bit more to try and bring in the calibre of player that Conte wants.

What does Conte have up his sleeve to turn this around?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K511d_0d7EDNO000

Conte is one of the best tacticians and training ground coaches in the world, which makes Tottenham’s coup to get him even more impressive. But in this instance, the former Chelsea man’s prop is hard work, saying: “The only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football.”

A blessing in disguise?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i1PS_0d7EDNO000

Conte is not helped by a frantic period where very little time will be spent on the training ground, trying to make this current squad better. Going forward, what would be an embarrassing exit from Europe’s third-tier competition might not be the worse thing, especially as if they do qualify they will have to play an extra knockout round.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds result: Sergio Reguilon seals comeback and Antonio Conte’s first league win

As Tottenham trudged down the tunnel to a chorus of boos at half-time, Antonio Conte bowed his head and took a deep breath. He had spent the entire first half pointing and puffing, ranting and remonstrating, desperately trying to coax some intent – and basic coordination – from his players, who trailed Leeds by a goal and had failed to produce a shot on target in almost five hours.The team talk Conte delivered in the dressing room, though, promises to be a decisive turning point in Spurs’ season. When they emerged for the second half, Tottenham were inspired and irrepressible...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns Tottenham players he will find out if they don’t eat well

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is slowly implementing nutritional changes with his new squad and warned he will know if his orders are not being followed.The Italian banned ketchup and fizzy drinks from the training ground menu during his time at Chelsea and is said to have made similar demands in his first few weeks with Spurs.Eating and sleeping are valued highly by the experienced 52-year-old coach, who is preparing for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.Conte said: “It is not only important the training or the game. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Antonio Conte
Telegraph

Antonio Conte fires top-four warning to rivals after Tottenham come from behind against Leeds

Leeds the better side before the break, taking a well deserved lead into half-time. Spurs transformed in second half, dominating the match and completing comeback. In the 88th minute with the game lulled, the crowd quietened and Tottenham apparently heading towards a win Antonio Conte turned to the home fans and furiously demanded some noise. A lot of noise. He got the response he wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Forbes

The Opportunity For Antonio Conte To Make A Positive Start At Tottenham Hotspur

It is a fool's errand to attempt to predict the winners of a run of elite soccer matches, particularly if those matches involve Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs has won five and lost five of its opening 11 Premier League matches this season and sits ninth, with the joint-third worst goal difference in the division. What's more, there have been enough surprising results among all clubs already this season to suggest there aren't many matches one can predict with too much confidence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte relishing opportunity to work with Harry Kane at Tottenham

Antonio Conte is happy to finally be able to work with Harry Kane and says Tottenham can do “important things” with the forward on board.The Italian has long admired the 28-year-old and, back when he was in charge of Chelsea in 2017, admitted that if he could sign one striker it would be the Spurs star.Kane has largely flourished since then but has struggled for form in the Premier League this season, scoring only once in 10 appearances having been linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer.⚽️ 18'⚽️ 31'⚽️ 45+1'Harry Kane scores a stunning first-half hat-trick for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Spurs#Slovenian#European#Italian#Juventus
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte ‘not scared’ of fighting for top-four spot

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is “not scared” about the challenge of competing for Champions League qualification after earning his first Premier League win in charge.The Italian saw his new side put an abject first-half performance behind them to beat Leeds 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, closing the gap to the top four to just four points.Spurs were booed off at half-time after Dan James had given the Yorkshire team a 1-0 lead, but they responded after the break and won it through goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The manner of the first-half display showed what a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte unsure when to up Tottenham’s ‘intensity’ against Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he was unsure whether to go full throttle for the whole of the 2-1 win over Leeds.Conte enjoyed a first Premier League win in charge of Spurs as they overcame a dismal first half, where they trailed to Dan James’ goal, to take the three points thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The second half gave a glimpse of what could be expected under Conte as his side outran their opponents by around 3km, with matchwinner Reguilon claiming after the game that he felt “dead”.The Italian has not had long to work with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham turnaround shows players are buying in

It’s still early days in the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Italian believes his new team is already making strides after a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds on Sunday…. Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Leeds, as Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Conte admits it will take time to fix Tottenham after 'poor' display

Antonio Conte has admitted that it will "take time to bring Tottenham back" while slamming their "poor" display in an upset defeat to Mura. Spurs slumped to their first loss under Conte in the Europa Conference League, losing 2-1 to Slovenian minnows Mura. A stoppage-time winner from Amadej Marosa gave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche hopes Antonio Conte connection takes time at Tottenham

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes Antonio Conte takes a little while longer to settle into his new role as Tottenham manager as the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Sunday.Conte made a winning start against Leeds last week but Tottenham slipped to an embarrassing defeat on Thursday to Europa Conference League minnows NS Mura in Slovenia.The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager admitted afterwards that “the level at Tottenham is not so high” and Dyche is keen to cash in on any uncertainty.Dyche said: “It will be helpful if it does take time because we play them very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“No problem”- Rival boss not expecting touchline confronation if Antonio Conte ‘behaves’ himself

Brentford coach Thomas Frank expects no touchline clash with Antonio Conte if the Tottenham manager ‘behaves’ himself. According to The Independent, Brentford manager Thomas Frank expects no issues with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte as they gear up to face each other in the Premier League. They will clash against each other on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy