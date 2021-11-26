ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid variant fears spook markets as FTSE plummets

By August Graham
The Independent
 5 days ago

The FTSE 100 has seen its biggest fall since March 2020 as investors worry about a new variant of the Covid virus in southern Africa.

The UK announced on Thursday it will stop all direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini due to a surge in cases identified with the new mutation.

In the City, the FTSE 100 index had dropped by as much as 259 points, or 3.5%, at its lowest on Friday morning.

The index recovered somewhat later in trading, but was still on track for its worst performance this year.

The collapse in London was led by airlines and Rolls-Royce, which makes plane engines.

Forget Black Friday; today has been renamed Red Friday after the colour of share price screens as stocks slump globally on fears over a new Covid strain

Russ Mould, AJ Bell

British Airways owner IAG and cruise line Carnival had both lost more than 10% of their market value. EasyJet, Tui and Wizz Air were not far behind.

But less obvious victims of the new travel restrictions were also among the heavy losers.

The worry that office workers might switch back to working from home and ditch their lunchtime supermarket sandwiches hit Greencore Group, which makes those sandwiches for the supermarkets.

However Greencore’s chief executive announced plans to step down on Thursday afternoon, which might also be affecting shares.

Investec which has its headquarters in South Africa, was also a major loser.

“Forget Black Friday; today has been renamed Red Friday after the colour of share price screens as stocks slump globally on fears over a new Covid strain,” said Russ Mould investment director at AJ Bell.

“Headlines calling it the ‘worst-ever variant’ have caused investors to panic and dump shares in travel-related stocks for fear that we’re going to see tough travel restrictions once again.

He added: “The drop in the oil price (is) the market’s way of saying it is worried about a reduction in economic activity, something which also explains the slump in metal prices.

“Markets are clearly speculating that a rapid spread of a more brutal Covid strain could once again derail the global economy. Banking stocks were also weak as they are closely tied to economic activity.”

But he also added that the drop in commodity prices might slow down global inflation, which has been running high in recent months.

In Germany, France and Asia, some of the main markets had also dropped by more than 2%.

European markets rebound amid hopes Omicron effects could be mild

European markets sprang back into life as comments from the World Health Organisation that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could be mild gave traders a lift.London stocks bounced higher as a result, driven by solid increases for travel, leisure and hospitality firms.Nevertheless, they lagged behind the likes of Germany, where positive noises regarding the variant helped to soothe increased concern over rebounding Covid case numbers.Away from Omicron, markets were also able to look beyond the surprise shift from Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday that the central bank was looking to focus further on the inflation part of its mandate.The...
STOCKS
Darktrace and Johnson Matthey ousted from FTSE 100

Tech darling Darktrace will be booted off the UK’s top index three months after it entered the FTSE 100.Chemicals and engineering company Johnson Matthey will also be ousted from the index of the UK’s biggest public firms, FTSE Russell confirmed on Wednesday.The shake-up will see Electrocomponents and Dechra Pharmaceuticals take their places in the index.The ranking of companies in the index takes place every three months, with the latest changes taking place on the basis of company share prices on November 30.The changes will come into effect for this quarter on Monday December 20.Cyber security firm Darktrace bolted into the...
BUSINESS
LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
Dow Jones Futures: Covid Variant Fears Slam Market Rally, What To Do; Tesla Rival Li Auto Due

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally was hit from all directions last week, with the major indexes tumbling below key levels Friday on the new Omicron Covid variant, with crude oil prices and Treasury yields plunging. Coronavirus vaccine makers such as Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) were big winners.
MARKETS
Stocks slip, havens rally as new COVID-19 variant spooks investors

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates. The variant, detected by...
STOCKS
Asian FX, stocks drop as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

BENGALURU (Nov 26): Shares and currencies in Asia's emerging markets fell sharply on Friday, as investors fled riskier assets in favour of safe-haven ones after the detection of a new coronavirus variant that may be more resistant to existing vaccines. Equities in Taipei dropped as much as 1.6%, on track...
WORLD
What’s wrong with the economy? Well, just look at how we create money

Due to pure good luck, I found myself, in my late twenties, to be the owner of a flat in London. It was an unusually decorated large mezzanine studio, in a relatively deprived area. During that time (2013-17), I worked in a pub, as a football coach, and occasionally as an associate lecturer, while trying to complete my PhD. I owned that flat for four years. It was a nice flat, except for the quasi-criminal freeholder, who made a number of thinly veiled threats against my personhood. I was earning around £12,000 a year from the part-time work, along with...
BUSINESS
Inflation across eurozone hits record high of 4.9%

Official figures show that consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate.Eurostat the European Union s statistics agency, said Tuesday that the eurozone's annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, the highest since records began in 1997. Records started being compiled two years before the actual launch of the euro in 1999, which fixed Europe s many currencies such as the French franc and the German deutschmark. In 2002, euro notes and coins first came into speculation.The inflation spike in November was largely the result of a huge spike...
BUSINESS
