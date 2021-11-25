ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61742 in week ending Oct. 9

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61742 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
peoriastandard.com

Q4 2020 Recap: Parolees in Pekin convicted of crimes against children

An offender convicted of a crime against one or more children released on parole in Pekin during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Peoria Standard. The released offender was a man. He was convicted in 2019 when he was 29. He...
PEKIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court. When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy