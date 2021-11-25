ZIP Code 61421 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

The number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police in Scotland has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest figures.Police recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.Over that period, 40% of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland included at least one crime or offence, with common assault the most frequently noted (32%).This was followed by breach of the peace etc (23%), which includes threatening or abusive behaviour and stalking.Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO