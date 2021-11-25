ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 61421 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

By Peoria Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61421 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

