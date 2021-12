Credit Kudos’ Borrowing Index November 2021 found that the number of people with debt in the UK has increased by 10 percentage points in just six months (64% to 74%). It found that the number of ‘variable workers’ – freelancers, temporary workers and those employed in the gig economy or on zero hours contracts – with debts of between £5,000 and £10,000 has more than doubled from 2020 (10% to 23%).

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO