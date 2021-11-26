How to Watch Syracuse vs #17 Pittsburgh

Syracuse survived a double overtime thriller with Indiana 112-110 Tuesday night. Here are my five takeaways from the game. This was a game where Syracuse could have easily let the game slip away and end up on the losing end in regulation. Heck, even in the second overtime. After holding an 18 point lead in the first and 16 point halftime advantage, Indiana went on a run in the second half to take the lead midway through the second half. Momentum was squarely on Indiana's side and it felt like the Hoosiers have solved the Orange on both ends. Syracuse bounced back, however, and took control back. Indiana made a couple of plays down the stretch to force overtime. In the first overtime, Indiana went up by three right away. In the second overtime, the Hoosiers took a four point lead. Frank Anselem stepped up with four free throws and a couple of rebounds with some defensive stops. Cole Swider hit a big three in the first overtime. Buddy Boeheim took advantage of his primary defender fouling out and made some big buckets. The mental strength it took to turn the game back around with it getting away from you after squandering such a large lead cannot be understated. This was a tremendous effort to get the win.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO