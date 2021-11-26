ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

U.S. to mandate COVID vaccines for all border crossers in January

The Biden administration will begin requiring essential travelers crossing U.S. borders to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 22, a White House spokesperson told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The move comes after the U.S. opened land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel in November, but only to those...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Authorisation#Eu#Reuters#The European Commission
The Independent

Covid news – live: Nine more omicron cases found in UK amid warning variant could cause largest wave yet

Nine more omicron variant cases have been detected in England, bringing the total number found in the UK to more than 30. The most recent infections were identified in the east Midlands, the east of England, London, the southeast and the northwest. The development follows the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag)’s warning that the recently-discovered variant could lead to the UK’s largest wave of cases. “We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the government advisers said in a meeting last week. This comes as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

EU considers booster doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa- GAVI

GENEVA (Reuters) - The first of nearly 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in African countries, a statement by the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday. Belgium negotiated the deal as part of the bloc’s overall...
WORLD
whtc.com

Hong Kong authorises Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3-17

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong has approved lowering the age limit for the COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech to three years old, down from 18 years of age, as it pursues a broader campaign to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated. “Adolescents aged 12 to 17...
HEALTH
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Ghana to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for targeted groups from January

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana will ramp up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign next month and make the vaccine mandatory for targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22, health service director general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said on Sunday. Ghana, like most African nations, has seen a sluggish uptake...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

S.Africa’s Aspen signs non-binding agreement with J&J for COVID vaccine license

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen currently packages...
HEALTH
wincountry.com

Mexico plans COVID-19 vaccine booster shots soon, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Asked during a regular news conference whether Mexico would give booster shots to “older” people as the United States began rolling them out for adults, Lopez Obrador said that was part of the country’s plan, and that it would happen soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
wincountry.com

France’s health regulator backs vaccination for vulnerable children aged 5-11

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Tuesday backed vaccinating fragile children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 if they were at risk of developing a serious form of the disease, or if they lived with vulnerable people. Last week, the European Union’s drug regulator...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy