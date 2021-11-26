EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

As countries begin to reinstate border restrictions over concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant, China is celebrating its decision to stick with strict limits on international travel as part of a “zero covid” strategy. Omicron, first identified in southern Africa, has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the World...
The Biden administration will begin requiring essential travelers crossing U.S. borders to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 22, a White House spokesperson told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The move comes after the U.S. opened land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel in November, but only to those...
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday. Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for...
Moderna's chief medical officer said the company could release an updated vaccine by early 2022. News of the vaccine modification comes as the new Omicron variant begins to spread globally. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are also testing vaccine effectiveness at fighting the Omicron variant. Moderna said it might release...
BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. In the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Nine more omicron variant cases have been detected in England, bringing the total number found in the UK to more than 30. The most recent infections were identified in the east Midlands, the east of England, London, the southeast and the northwest. The development follows the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag)’s warning that the recently-discovered variant could lead to the UK’s largest wave of cases. “We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the government advisers said in a meeting last week. This comes as...
Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
GENEVA (Reuters) - The first of nearly 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in African countries, a statement by the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday. Belgium negotiated the deal as part of the bloc’s overall...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong has approved lowering the age limit for the COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech to three years old, down from 18 years of age, as it pursues a broader campaign to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated. “Adolescents aged 12 to 17...
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana will ramp up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign next month and make the vaccine mandatory for targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22, health service director general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said on Sunday. Ghana, like most African nations, has seen a sluggish uptake...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has resumed export of its COVID-19 shot, Covaxin, and has executed long-pending orders in November. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)
The European Union's medical agency chief said Tuesday that it is ready to deal with the new omicron variant, and that it will take two weeks to have an indication whether the current COVID-19 vaccines will be able to deal with it
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen currently packages...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Asked during a regular news conference whether Mexico would give booster shots to “older” people as the United States began rolling them out for adults, Lopez Obrador said that was part of the country’s plan, and that it would happen soon.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Tuesday backed vaccinating fragile children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 if they were at risk of developing a serious form of the disease, or if they lived with vulnerable people. Last week, the European Union’s drug regulator...
