ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Top Iran diplomat calls for lifting of sanctions, days before Vienna nuclear talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmDYD_0d7EBgAx00
The Iranian flag flies in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iran wants the verifiable lifting of economic sanctions it is under, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday, three days before nuclear talks resume in Vienna.

Monday’s indirect talks between the United States and Iran, with the participation of major powers, aim at bringing the two countries into full compliance with a 2015 deal. Washington abandoned the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

“If the opposing sides are prepared to return to their full obligations and the lifting of sanctions, a good and even immediate agreement can be reached,” Amirabdollahian said in a telephone conversation with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell.

“Iran wants a good and verifiable agreement,” Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.

Separately, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said the Vienna talks will not be about "nuclear issues", but rather about the United States' return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian media reported.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday following a trip to Tehran this week that he had made no progress on several disputes, the most pressing of which was getting access to the workshop at the TESA Karaj complex two months after Iran promised to grant it.

The workshop makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, and was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed the cameras and the destroyed camera's footage is missing.

"We are close to the point where I would not be able to guarantee continuity of knowledge," Grossi said.

However, Amirabdollahian told Borrell that Iran would attend the Vienna talks in “good faith” - despite the U.S. violation of the 2015 agreement.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Frances Kerry and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
MSNBC

As Iran talks resume, Trump's failure starts to look even worse

Two and a half years after the Trump administration abandoned the international nuclear agreement with Iran, diplomats returned to the negotiating table yesterday in Vienna, hoping to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The odds of success aren't great. When the historic agreement was reached in 2015, Iran...
POTUS
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
CNBC

U.S., Britain warn Russia against any new Ukraine aggression

Western alarm grows at Russian troop build-up. Blinken to address NATO ministers in Lativa. Moscow denies any aggressive intent. The United States and Britain warned Russia on Tuesday over any new military aggression against Ukraine as the Western military alliance NATO met to discuss Moscow's intentions for massing troops on the border with the former Soviet republic.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Military Readying for ‘Plan B’ if Iran Nuclear Talks Fail

Military drills with troops from other countries could help the IDF be ready to fight as part of a military coalition in the future, Col. Aviran Lerer said. Israel’s military is continuing to develop its ability to conduct a military strike against Iran’s nuclear program should circumstances demand it. After...
MILITARY
Fox News

Putin warns NATO not to deploy troops or weapons to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
BBC

Poland PM urges 'wake up' to destabilisation by Russia and allies

Poland's prime minister says Nato allies need to "connect the dots" and "wake up" to Russian attempts to destabilise the region. Mateusz Morawiecki told the BBC recent events showed the Kremlin and allies wanted to "change the geopolitical system" and "disunite" the EU. He cited a build-up of Russian forces...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Iran Nuclear Deal#Economic Sanctions#Vienna#The European Union#Iranian#Iaea#Dubai Newsroom Editing
Washington Examiner

Tehran sets the table in Vienna

What precisely does the Biden administration want to accomplish in its diplomacy with Iran? With new talks over Iran's nuclear program now underway in Vienna, it’s a question worth asking. To hear the White House tell it, the current talks are the only way to put Iran’s increasingly mature nuclear...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Europeans see ‘problem’ if Iran is not serious in nuclear talks this week

VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran must show seriousness this week about reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, European diplomats said on Tuesday, saying otherwise they had a “problem” and it remained unclear if Tehran would resume talks where they left off in June. After a five-month hiatus, diplomats on...
WORLD
wtmj.com

Iran makes maximalist demands as Vienna nuclear talks open

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a maximalist tone Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated as Tehran demands all American sanctions be lifted. Iranian state media reported the comments by...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Israel and UK: ‘Time is Running Out’ on Iran

“We will work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power,” the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed, while warning that “time is running out, the clock is ticking.”. This urgency on the Iranian threat “increases the need...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy