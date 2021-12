The bodies of three people have been discovered in a burnt-out building in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, police said Saturday, the first reported deaths after days of rioting. The charred bodies were discovered in a store in the Chinatown district of Honiara, with a security guard telling AFP he found the bodies in two rooms late Friday. Police said forensic teams had launched an investigation and were still on the scene but that the cause of the deaths was unclear. The streets of the capital remained relatively quiet on Saturday morning as locals begin to assess the damage left by days of rioting.

