Gucci Product Searches Spike After ‘House of Gucci’ Film Release

Click here to read the full article.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: It looks like the eagerly awaited “House of Gucci ” will be bringing in more than box-office returns this holiday season. Cash registers should be ringing at Gucci as data showed a spike in searches for its handbags and clothes, coinciding with the film’s worldwide release this week.

Fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com reported on Friday that there was a 257 percent jump in searches for Gucci bags compared to the prior week, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73 percent. Interest in Gucci slides, meanwhile, was up 75 percent week-on-week, it said.

The ripple effect is not unexpected. Claire Roblet, director of financial communications and market intelligence at Gucci’s parent company Kering , predicted in a conference call with financial analysts in October that the release of Ridley Scott’s movie would have a “halo effect” on the brand .

The film includes a protracted shopping scene, and features several actors closely associated with the house.

Salma Hayek , wife of Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, plays a psychic, while Gucci brand ambassador Jared Leto, who appeared in its recent runway show staged on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, stars as Paolo Gucci, one of the grandsons of founder Guccio Gucci.

Lady Gaga , who plays Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, has worn several outfits designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for the “House of Gucci” press tour and premieres this month , further driving interest in the brand.

Gucci has also dressed Hayek and Leto for several red carpet events. The brand promoted the film this week with an Instagram post highlighting its loan of archival pieces to costume designer Janty Yates.

Gucci is not the only house that stands to benefit from the film. Lovethesales.com also reported a 245 percent jump in searches for pinstriped suits, fueled by the men’s looks featured in the movie, provided by another legendary Italian label, Ermenegildo Zegna .

SEE ALSO:

Everything to Know About the ‘House of Gucci’ Film

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Behind the Scenes of Lady Gaga’s 54 Different ‘House of Gucci’ Looks