The late-season warmth has carried over into the first day of December, which is also the start of Meteorological Winter! We were warm enough in fact for rain, not snow Wednesday morning. Clouds will quickly clear out for the rest of the day, and a breeze out of the SW will bring back very mild temperatures, with highs expected to reach the middle to upper 50s! That is about 20° above our normal high of 34° for today!

