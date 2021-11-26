ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stuck Under The Clouds

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to hang onto the stubborn clouds for the better part of our...

www.kaaltv.com

discoverestevan.com

Near Record-Breaking Temperatures To Be Followed By Snow

As the Southeast sees a bit of moisture, people will have something to look forward to as the temperatures for tomorrow look to be quite high. Specifically, temperatures will jump up to 11 degrees, which will skim the record high for that day which is just over 13 degrees. That...
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

It is December, right?

The average high on December 1 is 34°. We won't even have a low down that cold on Wednesday. Our highs will be sizzling for the time of year. It's not quite record setting, but highs in the mid to upper 50s are hard to come by this time of year. The warmth will be partially fueled by a stronger southwest breeze. Gusts around 25 mph will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

The Snow Drought Goes On...

We have yet to pick up our 1" or greater snowfall for our local area! That's pretty hard to imagine, now that we have put November behind us, as we start out December. We haven't even picked up an inch for our season-to-date total, still only 0.6" so far for the season. This is down nearly 5" from the season-to-date normal of 5.4" by now!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT

