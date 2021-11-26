Christmas Gift Ideas 2021: AnOther’s Homeware Guide

2021 was a breakthrough year for Iris Law. The actress, model and Dior Beauty ambassador has spent the last 12 months securing her status as an emerging supernova – winning a role in Danny Boyle’s upcoming Sex Pistols biopic, as well as a slew of exciting new modelling contracts. On top of all that, somehow, the 21-year-old has been balancing full workdays at Central Saint Martins, where she is currently studying for a degree in Experimental Textile Design (when we speak, Law is on campus, sneaking in some time between lectures).
Comments / 0