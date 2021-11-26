Christmas Gift Ideas 2021: AnOther’s Homeware Guide

If your house isn't ready for the festive period - no tree, no decorations, no presents but a lot of mess - Mrs Hinch has the answer. The queen of clean - real name Sophie Hinchcliffe - has already given us loungewear - ideal for snuggling up on the sofa while the weather is set to freezing - and now her new homewares collection has arrived at Tesco. As well as kitchenware that will no doubt come in handy if you're catering for the whole family and don't have enough saucepans, the homewares - in a spectrum of cosy neutrals - are just the thing to, shall we say, elevate your surroundings.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO