Week 13 brings a matchup between two AFC North rivals in a division featuring four teams who are all .500 or better on the season. The Ravens currently sit at the top spot but arguably aren’t playing their best football right now, coming off an ugly win against the Browns. The Steelers just took their second beating of the season from the Bengals and will badly need this one to stay in the race for the title. Here are the NFL odds and our pick and prediction for the Ravens vs. Steelers Week 13 tilt.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO