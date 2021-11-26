Once strangers, they've now spent 6 Thanksgivings together, through loss and love
Mesa, Ariz. — A text message that changed the lives of an Arizona grandmother and teenager has now turned into a Thanksgiving tradition going six years strong. It all started when Wanda Dench, now known as the "Thanksgiving Grandma," accidentally invited a young man for Thanksgiving dinner. By now,...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thanksgiving, many people depend on the kindness of strangers.
And that’s where volunteers from Citymeals on Wheels step up to the plate.
Nearly 19,000 meals were boxed and delivered to elderly New Yorkers in time for Thursday’s celebrations.
After the dinners were packaged, they were delivered to homebound residents, thanks to more than 300 volunteers.
Actress Kathleen Turner spent her holiday serving meals. Turner is also a board member and said she sometimes delivers meals.
“We are sometimes their only source of food and companionship. They form great relationships with the drivers, the deliverers who may be the only person they see all day,” Turner said.
“The average age is 85. They have lived full lives, but are really no longer able to cook a holiday meal,” added Beth Shapiro, the charity’s executive director.
City Meals on Wheels wants to make sure our older neighbors do not miss a meal, even if they are unable to leave their homes.
This is the 40th anniversary of Citymeals on Wheels. More than 65 million meals have been delivered since 1981.
Friendsgiving has become more and more of a tradition in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving day. For Friendsgiving, people invite their closest friends over and enjoy a sit-down dinner together with foods they all bring. These foods can include regular Thanksgiving foods and deserts, as well as non-traditional foods.
This Thanksgiving feels particularly special, with vaccination rates up in certain areas and health officials OK-ing family gatherings, so long as precautions are taken. It’s a time for people to come together and give thanks for making it through the chaos of the past year or so. Food is a love language and a way for people to connect after being forced apart for so long. But for some, it’s difficult to find the food of their heritage.
A text message sent to a wrong number in 2016 has led to years of friendship between Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, along with many shared Thanksgiving dinners. Dench, from Mesa, Arizona, sent a text to a number she believed to be her grandson's to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner at her home in 2016, but instead she texted Hinton, a complete stranger then.
