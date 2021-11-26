ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once strangers, they've now spent 6 Thanksgivings together, through loss and love

By CNN Newsource
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mesa, Ariz. — A text message that changed the lives of an Arizona grandmother and teenager has now turned into a Thanksgiving tradition going six years strong. It all started when Wanda Dench, now known as the "Thanksgiving Grandma," accidentally invited a young man for Thanksgiving dinner. By now,...

www.wral.com

Click2Houston.com

Grandmother, stranger celebrate Thanksgiving for 6th year after mistaken text message

A grandmother and stranger to whom she once mistakenly texted an invitation are gathering for their 6th Thanksgiving together this year. The tradition dates back to 2016 when Wanda Dench mistakenly included Jamal Hinton in a group message discussing Thanksgiving plans. Once realizing that Hinton – a stranger to her...
Washington Post

Grandma mistakenly invited a stranger to Thanksgiving. Six years later, they still celebrate the holiday together.

It has been six years since Wanda Dench went viral for her accidental Thanksgiving text to Jamal Hinton, but the Internet is still swooning over their feel-good friendship. It began in November 2016, when Hinton, then 17, got a text message from an unknown number inviting him to Thanksgiving. When he asked who it was, the person responded: “Your grandma.”
Tracey Folly

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
People

See Jamal Hinton and 'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench's Thanksgiving Gatherings Through the Years

In 2016, Phoenix teenager Jamal Hinton received a text from an unknown number that resulted in one of the most wholesome Thanksgiving traditions. Hinton (then 17 years old) told PEOPLE at the time, "The text said, 'Thanksgiving at my house' and it was from a grandma, but I was like, 'When did my grandma learn to text!?' So I asked her for a picture and it definitely was not my grandma."
Good News Daily

Grandmother & Teen Who Accidentally Sent Her a Text Message Six Years Ago, Spend Another Thanksgiving Together

An accidental text became an accidental tradition, and we're here for every moment of it!. Six years ago, Wanda Dench accidentally sent Jamal Hinton a text message inviting him to Thanksgiving Dinner. After a short exchange and selfies to prove that Wanda was indeed texting the wrong person, Jamal jokingly sent a text asking if he could come to Thanksgiving anyway.
The Independent

Gaby Petito news – latest: Family shares holiday tribute, saying ‘Live with love, laughter and gratitude’

The family of Gabby Petito have shared a number of Thanksgiving messages that pay tribute to the 22-year-old, more than two months after her remains were found in rural Wyoming by FBI investigators.Her father, Joseph Petito, posted a moving Thanksgiving Day message to his daughter in which he said he missed his daughter, who “should be with us but now all we have are the pictures.”Nichole Schmidt, her mother, also wrote: “Gabby will forever remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory. I will cherish what I’ve had, and have in the present, always....
CBS New York

Citymeals On Wheelers Once Again Comes Through For The Needy On Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thanksgiving, many people depend on the kindness of strangers. And that’s where volunteers from Citymeals on Wheels step up to the plate. Nearly 19,000 meals were boxed and delivered to elderly New Yorkers in time for Thursday’s celebrations. After the dinners were packaged, they were delivered to homebound residents, thanks to more than 300 volunteers. Actress Kathleen Turner spent her holiday serving meals. Turner is also a board member and said she sometimes delivers meals. “We are sometimes their only source of food and companionship. They form great relationships with the drivers, the deliverers who may be the only person they see all day,” Turner said. “The average age is 85. They have lived full lives, but are really no longer able to cook a holiday meal,” added Beth Shapiro, the charity’s executive director. City Meals on Wheels wants to make sure our older neighbors do not miss a meal, even if they are unable to leave their homes. This is the 40th anniversary of Citymeals on Wheels. More than 65 million meals have been delivered since 1981.
thegazette.com

Thanksgiving in Iowa City: Feeling like a stranger at home

This Thanksgiving feels particularly special, with vaccination rates up in certain areas and health officials OK-ing family gatherings, so long as precautions are taken. It’s a time for people to come together and give thanks for making it through the chaos of the past year or so. Food is a love language and a way for people to connect after being forced apart for so long. But for some, it’s difficult to find the food of their heritage.
Las Vegas Herald

Since 2016, invited stranger to attend Thanksgiving dinner

A text message sent to a wrong number in 2016 has led to years of friendship between Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, along with many shared Thanksgiving dinners. Dench, from Mesa, Arizona, sent a text to a number she believed to be her grandson's to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner at her home in 2016, but instead she texted Hinton, a complete stranger then.
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

