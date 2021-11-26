ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Europe's CHMP Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot For Kids Aged 5-11 Years

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5V8Q_0d7E9LnL00

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine will be given in two 10-microgram doses three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, per the EMA recommendation.
  • Adult doses of the vaccine contain 30 micrograms.
  • Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.
  • "The benefits of Comirnaty in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19," the EMA said.
  • While final approval is up to the European Commission, an EU source told Reuters that a decision would likely come on Friday.
  • "Today's recommendation (...) is clear the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for young children and can offer them additional protection," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.
  • The companies expect initial data from an ongoing trial in younger children aged 2-5 years in Q4 and kids aged six months to 2 years in Q1 of 2022, with full data readouts to follow.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 5.52% at $53.7, BNTX shares are up 7.30% at $327 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The updated findings from the Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Vaccine (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

CureVac's COVID-19 Vax Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Pfizer/BioNTech's Shot In Animal Study

CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) has announced the online publication of the extended preclinical study of the second-generation vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in the journal Nature. The newly published data features a direct comparison of CV2CoV with the licensed mRNA vaccine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ema#Chmp Rrb#Pfizer Inc Lrb#Pfe#Bntx#Comirnaty#The European Commission#Eu#Reuters
smarteranalyst.com

EU Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Ages 5 to 11

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine received approval from the European Union’s regulatory authority for children between the ages of 5 and 11.The approval will in aid the mitigation of the accelerated rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe. Shares closed at $50.89 on November 25. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has given a positive opinion on the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in children aged five to 12 years. The CHMP’s positive opinion is based on scientific data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, which...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Pfizer to offer COVID-19 vaccine for European kids 5-11

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent. It is the first time...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Formulation Tweaked to Improve Stability

With the release of its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer switched the buffer used in its formulation to increase the stability of the product, allowing it to remain at refrigerator temperatures for longer. The Food and Drug Administration OK’d the change, which is also being made to some doses for teens and adults. Social media posts, however, misleadingly suggest that the ingredient swap is dangerous or was added to prevent heart attacks in children. The post Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Formulation Tweaked to Improve Stability appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Kids 5-11 and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have three girls, ages 6, 8, and 11. They have been attending school virtually for the past year and a half, and I have been limiting their encounters with friends and family due to COVID-19. Although I am vaccinated for COVID-19, I'm not still sure if my children should be. I'm worried about side effects and how effective the vaccine will be in young children. Do you have any advice?
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Longeveron Announces Clinical Collaboration To Study Cell Therapy Aging Treatment In Japan: Why It Matters

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Friday a clinical trial collaboration to study its lead investigational asset, Lomecel-B. What Happened: Florida-based Longeverson said it has entered into a sponsored clinical research agreement with Japan's National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology and the Juntendo University Hospital to study Lomcecel-B in older, frail Japanese subjects.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy