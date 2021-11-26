ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Emails Do Nothing to Ease Concerns Over Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai

By Tom Sykes
With the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai still unknown, a man claiming to be her friend has said that she asked the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) not to “hype up” her personal affairs via email, but that her request was ignored. Chinese state media has used...

“We want verifiable proof”: European Union asks China to release substantial evidence that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe

There have been several attempts from China to misguide the world into believing that Peng Shuai is completely safe, however, fortunately, the world is refusing to accept them. Peng still has not been seen or heard publicly ever since she accused former Vice Premier of China Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a social media post.
Tennis star Peng Shuai has gone missing. Her disappearance, explained

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared after a sexual-assault allegation against a retired official from China’s Communist Party, raising concerns about her whereabouts across the globe. What happened to Peng Shuai?. Peng, one of the biggest tennis stars in China, went missing in early November after she made a public...
Peng Shuai: How China censored a tennis star

Shortly after Peng Shuai, one of China's most popular tennis players, levelled allegations of sexual assault against a former senior politician on social-media site Weibo, her personal feed was censored. That was on 2 November. She hasn't been seen or heard in public since then. We've looked at the timeline...
Where is Peng Shuai? Serena Williams and World Tennis Association demand answers from China over missing star's safety as state media releases 'fake' proof of life email two weeks after she accused politician of rape

There are growing concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who vanished two weeks ago after accusing a retired politician of rape and has not been heard from since, aside from in an email presented by state media that the World Tennis Association says is fake.
Bizarre Letter Adds To Puzzle Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. But things only get more puzzling from there. Shuai, one of China’s most well-known tennis stars who won a title at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014, had her post removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo within 30 minutes, according to CNN.
China Insists Omicron Won’t Stop 2022 Winter Olympics

Variants be damned. China plans to go forward with the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics despite the global threat of the super-mutated coronavirus variant Omicron. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that China would make sure all athletes and support personnel would be in a “closed loop” and tested daily for COVID-19 leading up to and during the Beijing Games, scheduled from Feb. 4 to 20. “I believe it will definitely pose some challenge to our efforts to prevent and control the virus, but as China has experience in preventing and controlling the coronavirus, I fully believe that China will be able to host the Winter Olympics as scheduled, smoothly and successfully,” he said. China, where COVID-19 originally broke out, has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic, adopting the strictest containment measures anywhere in the world.
