So. Jersey Times Girls Bowling: There’s nothing like rolling a perfect game even in practice

The Crimson and Bulldogs will both wrap up their 2021 campaigns on Saturday, with both teams having an outside chance at an Ivy League title. By Timothy R. O'Meara. As the old adage goes, “Eventually, all great things must come to an end.” Harvard (7-2, 4-2) concludes its season against Yale (5-4, 4-2) in New Haven, Conn., in the 137th installment of The Game, which will mark the final chapter in what has been a successful season for the Crimson. Harvard has recorded its 17th campaign with at least seven wins this century, its defense has held opposing offenses to the lowest rushing average in the country, and junior running back Aaron Shampklin became the eighth back in school history to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. Saturday’s contest will also be the final game in the brilliant career of senior linebacker Jordan Hill, who is serving as the program’s 147th captain this season.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO