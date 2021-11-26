ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

So. Jersey Times Girls Bowling: There’s nothing like rolling a perfect game even in practice

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a normal Thursday at the bowling alley. Abby Binck was practicing as she normally would with a friend at Bowlero Deptford getting ready for the upcoming girls bowling season. “I was throwing the ball good that day, but I was just focusing on the basics and not...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Loss to Minnesota

On Tuesday night, Pitt fell to the Minnesota Gophers, 54-53, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pitt’s John Hugley delivered an excellent performance in the loss, snagging a career-high 14 rebounds and scoring 25 points for his third double-double of the year. With the loss, the Panthers fall to 2-5. Hear...
MINNESOTA STATE
Parsons Sun

The 6 bowl games the Badgers are most likely to play in this season

It was reasonable to questionable after four games this season if the University of Wisconsin football team had a path to the bowl season. It didn’t appear the turnovers that were sinking the Badgers' efforts would end and the program’s streak of bowl game appearances was in jeopardy. But six consecutive wins have the No. 19 Badgers sitting 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten Conference. UW will play in a bowl game, but there’s a range of bowls in which the Badgers could land with two regular-season games and a potential Big Ten championship game on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Harvard Crimson

‘There’s Nothing Like It’: Harvard Football Travels to Face Yale in the 137th Playing of The Game

The Crimson and Bulldogs will both wrap up their 2021 campaigns on Saturday, with both teams having an outside chance at an Ivy League title. By Timothy R. O'Meara. As the old adage goes, “Eventually, all great things must come to an end.” Harvard (7-2, 4-2) concludes its season against Yale (5-4, 4-2) in New Haven, Conn., in the 137th installment of The Game, which will mark the final chapter in what has been a successful season for the Crimson. Harvard has recorded its 17th campaign with at least seven wins this century, its defense has held opposing offenses to the lowest rushing average in the country, and junior running back Aaron Shampklin became the eighth back in school history to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. Saturday’s contest will also be the final game in the brilliant career of senior linebacker Jordan Hill, who is serving as the program’s 147th captain this season.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
NJ.com

South Jersey Times bowling season preview, 2021-22

Abby Binck, Gloucester, Jr. Binck had an average series of 501.1 during her sophomore campaign for Gloucester. Binck notched two games in the 200s and they both came back on Feb. 5 as she had a 225 and 203 on her way to a 571 series. Binck was consistent, and averaged a 167 per game. But it appears she has taken her game to another level as the junior threw a perfect 300 earlier this month. Binck was on the SJT All-Area team last year, but she wants more.
SPORTS
Longview Daily News

2A Girls Bowling: Lumberjills roll well, but not quite well enough to beat Fort

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls bowling team couldn’t overcome Fort Vancouver on Tuesday, losing 2,023-1,937 despite putting up its second-highest score of the young season. “Tough match against Fort,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “They're very strong but we think we can compete with any team in the league...
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Bowling Ball#Perfect Game#Baseball#Jersey Times#Gloucester High
worldboxingnews.net

Fernely Feliz Jr. scores unforgettable one-punch KO on pro debut

Last Saturday, November 20, at the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach, USA #1-ranked and national super heavyweight champion Fernely Feliz Jr. lived up to his promise to put on an unforgettable professional debut by scoring a highly entertaining, one-punch knockout of opponent Stephen Kirnon in the second round.
DANBURY, CT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wednesday's Wild-New Jersey game recap

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made a season-high 40 saves before turning aside all three attempts he faced in the shootout. 2. Yegor Sharangovich, Devils: The center tied the game at 2 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the third period. 3. Nico Hischier, Devils: The center had...
NHL
NJ.com

Chestnut Hill (PA) defeats Pennington - Boys basketball recap

Behind 21 points from Camden Burns, Chestnut Hill (Pa.) defeated Pennington in its season-opener at Chestnut Hill College. Despite it being 28-21 at halftime, the Griffins outscored Pennington 45- 21 in the second half en route to the victory. Along with Burns, Jaren Morton scored 10 points for the Griffins...
PENNINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

West Jersey Football League all-stars: Capitol Division, 2021

Following are the West Jersey Football League Capitol Division all-stars for the 2021 season. Selections are made by league coaches. The NJ.com football staff is not involved in the selection process. Offense: First Team. QB: AJ Surace, Notre Dame. RB: Andy Figueroa, Hamilton West. RB: Rasheen Young, Notre Dame. RB:...
FOOTBALL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Alexander: For Rams, perfect time for a ‘get right’ game

Is it a feature (or bug) of the NFL’s new 17-game season, a lull or a rough patch that just has to be factored in? Could it be the consequence of enough bruises and dings to Matthew Stafford that the franchise quarterback has become physically compromised, even as he tries to plow through it? Did the season-ending ACL injury to Robert Woods, suffered in practice the very same day that Odell Beckham Jr. joined the team, have a more profound impact than initially thought?
NFL
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Adam Korsak named to All-Big Ten 1st Team by coaches, makes more history

Adam Korsak ran the gamut when the Big Ten released its postseason honors for defensive and special teams players on Tuesday. Rutgers’ star punter tied with Penn State’s Jordan Stout as the First-Team All-Big Ten punter as voted on by the league’s coaches. He was snubbed on the media ballot, making the third team. And in the end he became the first player in program history to receive some sort of all-conference honor in all four years of his career (and Korsak will have a fifth in 2022 after receiving an NCAA waiver).
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
173K+
Followers
83K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy