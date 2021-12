NDSU will play their second game of a back to back tonight in Tuscon as they take on the University of Arizona. The Wildcats come in with a 2-0 record with blowout victories over Northern Arizona and Rio Grande. Arizona was picked to take fourth in the PAC 12 this year under first year head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Bison come into the McKale Center after losing a close game last night to UNLV, 64-62. NDSU had about a six hour bus ride to Tuscon last night and will look to pull the upset tonight. The game is set for an 8 PM central tipoff.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO