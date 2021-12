USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and addressed the Lincoln Riley news immediately in his opening address. “The administration at USC [did] the right thing and they made a splash hire,” Williams said. “Bright, bright, bright future for USC football going ahead. Congratulations to Coach Riley. Like I say, USC, it’s only up from here. That is the truth.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO