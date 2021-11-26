ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost...

Ottumwa Courier

UMBC goes up against WCU

Maryland-Baltimore County (1-1) vs. Western Carolina (1-2) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes up against Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won easily 85-47 at home against Penn State-York on Monday. Western Carolina lost 95-79 on the road against East Carolina on Sunday.
Ottumwa Courier

Rutgers goes up against DePaul

Rutgers (3-0) vs. DePaul (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Rutgers beat NJIT by 14 on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 99-66 win over Central Michigan on Saturday. SQUAD LEADERS: DePaul's Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5...
Ottumwa Courier

San Francisco goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (2-3) vs. San Francisco (5-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Morgan State in a non-conference matchup. San Francisco beat Nevada by three points at home on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in a 74-63 game at Portland on Saturday.
Ottumwa Courier

Navy goes up against Furman

Navy (1-2) vs. Furman (3-1) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes up against Navy in an early season matchup. Furman won at home over Radford 81-64 on Friday, while Navy fell 77-60 at Louisville on Monday. SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on...
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Basketball Goes 1-2 at San Diego

Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
Ottumwa Courier

SD goes up against Nebraska

South Dakota (4-1) vs. Nebraska (4-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota easily beat Presentation by 41 in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off a 79-73 win over Tennessee State in its most recent game.
Ottumwa Courier

Bradley goes up against Maine

Maine (2-3) vs. Bradley (1-5) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Bradley look to bounce back from losses. Maine came up short in a 64-56 game at home to Central Connecticut on Tuesday. Bradley lost 78-70 to Duquesne on Monday. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS:...
Ottumwa Courier

Binghamton goes up against Hartwick

Hartwick vs. Binghamton (1-3) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Binghamton Bearcats will be taking on the Hawks of Division II Hartwick. Binghamton lost 87-63 at UConn in its most recent game. TEAM LEADERSHIP: John McGriff has averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds this...
Ottumwa Courier

S. Carolina plays CCU

South Carolina (5-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-2) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina pays visit to Coastal Carolina in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina won 65-58 at home against Rider on Sunday, while Coastal Carolina is coming off of a 79-70 loss in Nassau on Wednesday to Toledo.
Ottumwa Courier

Carter, Ohio visit LSU

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jason Carter and Ohio will battle Darius Days and LSU. Carter is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Days has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games.
Ottumwa Courier

No. 18 Memphis faces Georgia

No. 18 Memphis (5-1) vs. Georgia (2-5) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis visits Georgia in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Georgia lost 68-65 at home to Wofford on Sunday, while Memphis fell 78-59 to Iowa State on Friday.
Ottumwa Courier

No. 21 Auburn faces UCF

Central Florida (4-1) vs. No. 21 Auburn (5-1) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn hosts Central Florida in a non-conference matchup. Auburn beat Syracuse by 21 points in Nassau on Friday, while Central Florida came up short in a 65-62 game at home to Oklahoma on Saturday.
Ottumwa Courier

Ga. State goes up against Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (1-5) vs. Georgia State (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Georgia State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past weekend. Georgia State lost 94-59 at Rhode Island on Saturday, while Tennessee State came up short in an 82-80 game at home to Southern on Sunday.
