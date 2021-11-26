Ted Drewes opens its Christmas tree lot today

ST. LOUIS – Some people consider the day after Thanksgiving the official start of the Christmas season. So many are headed out Friday to find the perfect Christmas tree.

The tree lot at Ted Drewes opens for the season at 8 a.m. Friday.

Nationwide, experts say Christmas trees will be harder to find this year, and prices could be up by 5-30%.

Artificial trees could also be harder to find because of supply-chain issues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.