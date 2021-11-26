ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Seniors' tools for staying in touch get a tech upgrade

By Cara S. Trager
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline Watkins’ cellphone rarely leaves her side. "I hear better on the cell than the landline, and because I keep it near me, I can answer it right away," said the Amityville resident, 78, who has two children and four grandsons. "I tell my daughter that it’s like my alert...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

For seniors using tech to age in place, surveillance can be the price of independence

The tipping point came nearly seven years ago when 82-year-old Evelyn was still living alone in her Georgia home. She was in good shape physically, still sharp mentally, and able to manage her daily tasks. But after a health scare, her family made a "nonnegotiable" decision they hoped would help the grandmother of eight stay independent even longer. They installed a WiFi camera inside her home.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Phys.org

DogPhone could empower 'pandemic pups' to stay in touch with their owners

On the internet, the old saying goes, nobody knows you're a dog—but that could be set to change with the invention of a device which helps pets place video calls to their owners. The system, dubbed DogPhone, is the first of its kind to empower animals to use the internet...
PETS
Imperial Valley Press Online

5 tech tools to make homework easier

Having the right tech tools can make homework and studying easier. Not only can it reinforce what was learned in the classroom, it can also help students delve further into the subject. Here are five such tools to consider:. • Study hour: While distractions have existed for every generation of...
COMPUTERS
Insurance Journal

Independent Agents Can Access Tech Training, Tools with Catalyit

Independent agent associations in seven states have teamed up with the technology company Catalyit to help agencies assess and improve their use of data and technological innovations in the insurance arena. “Every day, agents reach out to FAIA with questions, and one of the most common topics is technology,” the...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
morningbrew.com

Clean rooms, explained: How they became the buzziest tool in ad tech

The hottest thing in ad tech is also the best gift a 10-year-old can give their parents: a clean room. It’s one of the industry’s favorite buzzwords, a technological solution that claims to allow advertisers, publishers, and platforms the ability to securely share their own aggregated data without giving too much away to partners.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Upgraded Email List Tool Offered On Salesforce App Exchange

Email marketers can segment their lists based on a customer’s engagement across hundreds of brands -- not just their own -- using ListFit, an upgraded tool offered by AudiencePoint on Salesforce App Exchange. The capability allows marketers to see a subscriber's “preferences and patterns in an entirely new light they...
CELL PHONES
NEWS10 ABC

Tech Crunch Tuesday: Home entertainment upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve got some money to burn and are looking to step up your home entertainment game, look no further then Hippo’s in Stuyvesant Plaza. TVs have come a long way over the years, and if you’ve got the wall space, and the budget, check out the latest options. “This is […]
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Elderly People#Mental Health#Text Messaging#Photography#Amityville#Rabbi#Judaism
pymnts

Drive-Thrus Get a Long-Overdue Tech Upgrade for the 2020s

Throughout 2021, major restaurant chains have been rethinking their drive-thru operations with an eye toward their digital futures, and it is about time. Research from PYMNTS’ 2021 Restaurant Readiness Index, created in collaboration with Paytronix, finds that restaurant managers actually undervalue the drive-thru channel relative to their customers. Forty percent of consumers surveyed said they believe the ability to pick up orders at the drive-thru will be important to restaurants’ future success, while just over a quarter of managers said the same.
RESTAURANTS
YourCentralValley.com

How to buy tech for your parents and grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to buy the best tech for your parents and grandparents There’s comfort in routine. It’s not that your parents and grandparents can’t figure out new tech. It’s usually more of a case that they don’t think there is a need for it. Since need drives […]
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
AARP
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy