For the 11th straight year, Barbara and Doug Herrmann and a team of volunteers will be busy on Thanksgiving morning, preparing and cooking food for those in need. Typically, the Herrmanns organize an in-person Thanksgiving Day meal at Bethany Congregational Church for community members in need of friendship and fellowship on the holiday. For the second year in a row, however, they will prepare and pack meals for delivery to residents in Lynbrook, East Rockaway, Oceanside, Rockville Centre and Franklin Square because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meals will also be available for pickup and takeout at the church, at 100 Main St., on Thanksgiving Day, which wasn’t an option last year.

13 DAYS AGO