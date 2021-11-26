For Brett Phillips and other Rays, Rowdies games are a kick in the grass

Rowdies fans celebrate after defeating the Louisville City FC in overtime during the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference final last Saturday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, his wife Bri, and a couple friends were waiting in line to get into Al Lang Stadium for last Saturday’s Rowdies conference final when he — eventually — saw a familiar face.

Teammate Randy Arozarena, whose brother, Raiko, is the Rowdies backup goalkeeper, was driving up to park right by a service entrance, though Phillips didn’t know it right away.

“He was pulling in right where I was standing,” Phillips said. “I put my hands up, like, ‘There’s no parking here! Who’s this guy getting this VIP treatment?’ And I then I saw it was Randy. So it was funny. He got out and we walked through the gate together and we got to sit next to each other.

“Obviously our conversation was very limited between my broken Spanish and his broken English. But it was good to see him, and we got to cheer for the Rowdies together, which was really good.”

Even better, they — and more than 7,000 others, including another Rays mate, reliever Nick Anderson — had plenty to cheer.

The Rowdies rallied from a 2-0 deficit, then scored the winner in extra time to advance to Sunday’s USL Championship final at 8:30 p.m.

Phillips has been involved in plenty of exciting moments on the baseball field, capped by his Game 4 dramatics in the 2020 World Series. Over the years, the Seminole resident has attended numerous Lighting and Bucs games (including Monday night, when he and Shane McClanahan were asked to throw beads from the Raymond James pirate ship).

But days later, Phillips still was raving about the Rowdies’ atmosphere and fan experience, from which he also posted a video on social media.

“It was the best sporting event that I’ve ever been to as a spectator,” Phillips said. “I mean, did you see the results of the game? That place was electric. They had smoke bombs going off. They had the drumline going with the chants from the fans. …

“I was out there singing fight songs and beating on my chest and just yelling. I didn’t really know what was going on, but the crowd led me know when to cheer and when to get up and stand so I was just following the lead of everyone else.”

Soccer is fun, Phillips said. (Hmm, perhaps touting his next T-shirt line.) As was cheering for another Tampa Bay pro squad, which seems a somewhat common practice with players from the pro teams showing up to watch the others.

“It’s a no-brainer for me to go out and support a local professional team, 100 percent,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of all the teams — the Bucs, the Lightning and the Rowdies. I want all of them to succeed.”

• • •

