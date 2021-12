Dying patients are going without care in their own homes because of a collapse in community nursing services, new data shared with The Independent reveals.Across England a third of district nurses say they are now being forced to delay visits to end of life care patients because of surging demand and a lack of staff. This is up from just 2 per cent in 2015.The situation means some patients may have to wait for essential care and pain medication to keep them comfortable.Other care being delayed includes patients with pressure ulcers, wounds which need treating and patients needing blocked catheters...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO