Fish fans on the West Coast might want to toss their lox into the trash if they bought Oregon Lox Company products recently. Earlier this month, the Eugene, Oregon-based company voluntarily recalled brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox after learning some of the salmon could be contaminated with an organism that could cause "fatal infections" in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The affected product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington and shipped frozen.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO