The Wild at Heart Review (Switch) The Wild at Heart feels like an amalgamation of some of Nintendo’s most unique gaming mechanics. Such a statement might strike fear into your heart, and we wouldn’t blame you. After all, many attempts by third-parties to imitate Nintendo’s design traits and tricks have fallen flat thanks to poor execution or a lack of understanding concerning what made such mechanics so great in the first place. The Wild at Heart, however, is one of the most successful stabs at playing Nintendo's game we’ve seen in some time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO