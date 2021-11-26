ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAV wonk (and hero) builds inverted pendulum-flying drone

By Bruce Crumley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur friend (okay: our wonky hero who lets us write about him) Nicholas Rehm has struck again. This week the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory engineer and avocational maker of extremely deep-dive tech geek (and very entertaining) drone videos has surmounted a seemingly impossible challenge: getting a UAV to fly...

