ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

A chilly Black Friday shopping day; rain moving in this weekend

By Jessica Moore
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Happy Friday or Black Friday everyone! After last night’s cold front, the weather turns a bit chilly today and through the weekend. Another storms system will move in on Saturday and bring another shot of rain for a very dry ArkLaTex. This morning as you head out...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Weather#Drought#Cold Start#Ksla
wbrz.com

Friday PM Forecast: chilly start to weekend, multiple fronts on the way

The weekend will start chilly but end mild. Multiple cold fronts will cross the area through the 7-Day Forecast. Next 24 Hours: Clear skies and lighter winds will result in a chilly night across the Capital Area. Low temperatures will dip into the low 40s. A lot of sunshine and wind shifting southeasterly will send thermometers on a fast warming trend into Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. For LSU fans spending time on campus, it will stay dry but a few layer changes may be needed with a cold morning, mild afternoon and temperatures easing back into the upper 50s at night.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

FORECAST: Weekend ends with rounds of rain, chilly temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues to push through the region through the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures today look to hover in the 40s. Rain moves east this evening, with clouds gradually decreasing overnight. Temperatures fall into the 20s tonight behind the cold front. While more sunshine...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Rain Ending By Dawn; Sunny, Blustery Chilly Friday

Good morning. Rain will continue through the pre-dawn hours, ending by 5-6am Friday FORECAST MAP THIS PRE-DAWN FRIDAY 4:00AM FORECAST MAP FRIDAY 8:00AM Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday, but it will be much cooler. A gusty northwest wind will add to the chilly feel. Highs only in the mid 40s FORECAST MAP FRIDAY […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
WBKO

Staying chilly, but rain moves out Thursday morning!

Clouds are decreasing this afternoon, but temperatures aren't rising much! Cold air is on the way for tonight, but we have a weekend warm up on the way!. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds will aid in a warm Wednesday. However, after today, things will be colder again and continue going into the holiday week!
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Wet Thanksgiving morning with more showers possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! As promised showers and storms are currently moving through the northern tier of the ArkLaTex and will continue push south as we go throughout the morning hours. Expect some locally heavy rain and a couple of thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region before we dry out this afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking colder weather both for Black Friday as well as Saturday. In addition to the cooler weather, it is looking more and more likely we could see some showers Saturday evening, especially across the southern tier of the region. But after Saturday night we are expecting sunshine to return Sunday and for it to stick around through at least the middle of next week along with temperatures that should move into the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Springfield News Sun

Chilly with a side of rain for Thanksgiving

Temperatures will be below normal for Black Friday through Sunday. No hazardous weather is expected for Ohio in the Thanksgiving holiday week, but conditions go from dry and chilly to rainy on the holiday to much colder for Black Friday and beyond. It will be dry and chilly today with...
WILMINGTON, OH
WMTW

After a warm day, rain moves in

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Chilly weather Friday, rain returns late Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a chilly and dry Friday, but our break from rainfall won’t last too long as we have more rain on the way Saturday evening through Sunday morning. For those of you quickly putting Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and jumping headfirst into the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wkdzradio.com

Rain Expected On Thanksgiving Day Followed By Cold Weekend

Wet weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day followed by a return to colder temperatures on Black Friday. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says warmer temperatures toward mid-week will be followed by rain. Powell says Black Friday shoppers will definitely need to dress warmly. Keep up with the latest weather from...
ENVIRONMENT
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Prepare for a rainy, wet Thanksgiving Day and chilly Black Friday around Cincinnati

Pass the cranberry sauce and an umbrella too, because Thanksgiving Day in Cincinnati will be a wet one this year.  The National Weather Service is predicting a 100% chance of precipitation on Thursday, with the rain falling mainly before 5 p.m. And it won't be that warm either, with highs reaching around 49 during the day and dropping to a low of 26 Thursday night.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
KSLA

Rain returns for some, but not all, of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will make a return this weekend, but we’ll still see plenty of stretches of dry weather for any shopping or outdoor decorating that you have planned. Much of next week is looking dry and warmer than average for late November and early December. We’ll be...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy