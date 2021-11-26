ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Time at Portia introduces Fall 2021 designer outfits for players and NPCs

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this catwalk of fashion week, the latest designer outfits and NPCs for 2021 have arrived for players and citizens during this Fall at My Time at Portia. The game welcomes 28 sets of player and NPC outfit packs where players will be able to dress according to their mood, from...

whowhatwear

7 Pairs of Loafers That Were Made to Complete All Your Fall Outfits

It's not news that loafers are the It shoe style this year. We saw them on bare legs last summer and continue to see them as everyone bundles up for the approaching winter. The fashion set has been coveting lug-sole shoes for quite some time, and loafers carry them so well. Lug soles give the preppy shoes an edgy feel while still evoking that traditional vibe they're known for. From there, the options in loafer styling are limitless: classic, suede, or patent leathers come in shades from black to olive to khaki, with adornments such as metal motifs, tassels, shearling, and more. I love the way they look with tube socks and plaid miniskirts, classic blue denim, and wide-leg trousers. There's no wrong way to style them, and you know when you wear them that your outfit will look effortlessly casual and chic at the same time. If you don't have a pair yet, I'm sure you feel like you're missing something when you get dressed these days. Rest assured: I have the best on the market for you below.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers custom designs outfit for singer Adele

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers custom-designed an outfit for Adele’s Oprah interview special. The designer describes the look on Instagram as a double-faced Italian wool crepe tailoring in Magnolia with Swarovski crystal buttons. In a video, Adele said the original outfit had a skirt but was customized into pants by Rogers.
TouchArcade

New ‘My Time at Portia’ Update Adds Support for 28 New Outfits for Characters and NPCs and More

Out of the new cosmetics being added to My Time at Portia on iOS and Android when the store refreshes (officially set for release on November 26th), there are new outfits exclusive to the mobile version in addition to outfits available on PC. The player outfit packs will cost $0.99 each with $9.99 for a bundle. For NPCs, the bundle will be priced at $12.99. These bundles will end up costing less than buying all the outfits separately for both the player costumes and NPC costumes. If you’ve not gotten the base game yet, check out My Time at Portia on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here.
WWD

57 Incredible Designer Gifts for Women to Receive Season

Click here to read the full article. The holidays are approaching, and with it, a wish to give the women in your life — mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, best friend, wife and more — a gift she’ll cherish forever. From Kim Kardashian West’s sell-out Skims apparel and a classic Chanel, Prada or Givenchy handbag to keepsake jewelry and fun fashion attire, WWD features 57 of the best designer for every stylish woman. Bottega Veneta The Quilt Lace-Up Leather Roller Skates Skate your way into being the best holiday gift giver this holiday season with Bottega Veneta’s ’70s-style, supple leather roller skates.More...
gamingonphone.com

Blue Archive: The complete Reroll guide and tips

Blue Archive is a new gacha game released by the Korean developer Nexon on the global scene. The RPG features fully voiced characters along with their live 2D animations, from PvP to raids. The story makes you take on the role of a Sensei in the mysterious city of Kivotos, where girls with guns and ammunition roaming around the street are not a strange sight. Interact with them, hold lessons, and know about their story and uncover the truth for what is your role in all this. With Blue Archive launched just recently, we bring you a reroll guide in hopes to help you out.
gamingonphone.com

Honkai Impact 3rd launches v5.3 Post-Dusk Odyssey on December 2 featuring a new character, outfit, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd, the action title from the global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo who has also worked on Genshin Impact, is releasing v5.3 Post-Dusk Odyssey along with the thought-provoking Chapter XXVII Dusk of the Fool on December 2, 2021. The spunky, sassy, and free-spirited mechanical fists-user Carole is boarding Hyperion, and adult Bronya is making an early appearance in Open World along with Herrscher of Flamescion’s first outfit Time Runner.
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.34 Update: Hero and Battlefield adjustments, System adjustments, New functions and events

Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.34 Update was supposed to be released on the 23rd of November, 2021. However, due to some technical issues with the App Store, the update had to be postponed. The Patch Update has got released on the 24th of November, 2021 for Android users. But unfortunately, the iOS users had to wait another day for the patch update to be released for them. For this pre-M3 patch, the devs have been extra cautious, focusing on optimizing the battle spells and making balance adjustments to heroes who’ve been overperforming or underperforming in the current season.
KING-5

Use these six cool fall trends to accessorize your outfits

We make so many decisions during our day that what we're wearing might be the last thing on our mind, and our style may fall by the wayside. Fortunately, we've got someone to help!. Carolyn Yuen Marino, a local educator by day and fashion blogger by night joined New Day...
whowhatwear

11 Fall-to-Winter Outfits My East Coast Friends Will Actually Wear

We've hit that weird time of year. It's definitely sweater season and kind of coat season too. Figuring out what to wear when it's almost freezing (but not quite) can be confusing. But all it takes is some fall-meets-winter outfit inspiration to help you dress appropriately. Instead of resigning to leggings and sneakers, we're here to offer different ideas. Here on the East Coast, the first flurries have fallen and winter is definitely on the brain.
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends M3 Pass: Regular and Exclusive Pass Rewards and how to get Level Rewards

The wait is finally over for all the Roger mains out there as the Mobile Legends M3 Pass has arrived as of November 29. The M3 Pass will be available till January 2, 2022, during which players can complete tasks in the M3 Pass to gain quite a good amount of rewards. Players who will be purchasing the M3 Pass have a plethora of pass rewards at their disposal which we will be covering here as well as multiple regular rewards.
gamingonphone.com

Free Fire × Money Heist returns for the special Final Episode: Raid and Run event

Garena has announced the return of the Free Fire x Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) collaboration that captured the hearts of many fans around the world last fall. From December 3rd to 14th December 2021, Money Heist will return to Free Fire with an in-game event, Final Episode: Raid and Run. The event will feature new missions, collaborative themed items, and engagement activities across social media.
Footwear News

TikTok Star Kelli Erdmann Brings Quirky Flair in Pasta Dress and Crocs on FN Achievement Awards Red Carpet

Kelli Erdmann brought a quirky flair tonight to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The TikToker made a case for Crocs as formal wear while walking down the red carpet. She sported a pair of black platform Crocs. The women’s classic platform clog features a heightened contoured outsole. The shoes were decorated with different Jibbitz, including a smiley face, french fries and a flower. For the occasion, she sported a flowing maxi dress in a sheer material with a wrap-around shape that boasted black lace. Around her waist, the social media personality tied a ribbon belt into a bow...
lizmarieblog.com

Welcome Cozy White Cottage Seasons, My Second Design Book!

The day is FINALLY here! My second book a part of the Cozy White Cottage Series, Cozy White Cottage Seasons is officially out for all to read and enjoy! It has been a long time coming and I wanted to take this time to reflect on the very long journey that we took to get here.
thecentraltrend.com

The boots that should be keeping you warm and stylish this winter season

The rainy season leading up to full-blown winter is known for its sudden surge of style in the shoe department. One of my favorite designs to become popular because of the weather is ASOS’s chunky Chelsea boots. These black shoes go perfectly with any outfit and make every complementary piece look more expensive. They’re faux-leather with chunky soles and moulded treading, which sets them apart from any other boot.
