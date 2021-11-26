ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to Meet With Local Officials

By Foreign Desk Staff
 6 days ago

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part...

China blusters as US Congressmen visit Taiwan, meet with president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, even as tensions with China have risen to their highest level in decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
China sends warplanes near Taiwan after US lawmakers visit

(Nov 29): China sent the biggest sortie of warplanes toward Taiwan in more than seven weeks after a US lawmaker defied a Chinese demand that she abandon a trip to the island. Twenty-seven Chinese aircraft, including eight J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwest air defence identification zone Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defence in Taipei.
MILITARY
Five House Members Meet With Taiwanese President Despite Chinese Objections

The president of Taiwan thanked five U.S. lawmakers for meeting with her this week and discussing the alliance between the island nation and the U.S.. “Your delegation’s visit to #Taiwan & your support strengthens my conviction that our democratic partnership will continue to be a key force for good in the region & world,” said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after meeting with the lawmakers on Friday.
FOREIGN POLICY
China Conducted ‘Combat Readiness Patrol’ During US Lawmakers’ Trip To Taiwan

China’s military conducted an exercise over Taiwan Friday during a surprise visit by U.S. lawmakers. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it “organized naval and air forces to continue combat readiness police patrols in direction of the Taiwan Strait,” according to Reuters. The bipartisan Congressional delegation traveled...
FOREIGN POLICY
US lawmakers defy China with Taiwan trip

A US congressional delegation has gone through with a trip to Taiwan, brushing off a demand from China to cancel the visit amid rising geopolitical tensions over the self-governing island. Five US House of Representatives members arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for meetings with government officials, after celebrating America's Thanksgiving...
FOREIGN POLICY
