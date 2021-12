The mobile version of the popular Korean MMORPG TalesWeaver has finally got a name, “TalesWeaver: Second Run”, reported Korean media Inven. The game was first announced in February this year and later was showcased in 2021 Nexon Media Showcase during August. Details of this upcoming MMORPG have been scarce but this new, albeit little, update may finally give fans some hope that more news could be on its way about this title. Read on to know more details.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO