OLYMPIC LEGEND SIR CHRIS HOY UNVEILED AS PROTOURA SPORT AMBASSADOR

fastcar.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that us modifiers aren’t that keen on cyclists, but Sir Chris Hoy is an exception to the rule as he’s a bona fide petrol head and talented wheelman, which is why Davanti has unveiled him as brand ambassador for the Protoura Sport, Davanti’s next-generation ultra-high performance...

www.fastcar.co.uk

outsidebusinessjournal.com

Fast-Growing Endurance Sport Will Make Its Olympic Debut in 2026

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Dillon, Colo. (November 2021) – The United States Ski Mountaineering Association (USA Skimo) announced today that it will host two qualifying events for elite athletes in Colorado in December as the team begins its steady march to its highly anticipated debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
SPORTS
Autoweek.com

Gallery: The Life of F1 Legend Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams, the Brition who was longest tenured team principal in Formula 1 has died at age 79. Williams Racing confirmed the news on social media Sunday morning. In 2019 Willams marked 50 years as an F1 team boss a career than included ownership of two teams one of which won seven drivers’ title and nine constructors’ championships. Williams’ daughter Claire ran the day-today operations of the team as Deputy Team Principal after he stepped away in 2013, though Frank kept the Team Principal title. The team left the sport earlier this past year after it was sold to an investment group.
MOTORSPORTS
Chris Hoy
newschain

Formula One legend Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

Sir Frank Williams founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died at the age of 79. The team won the Formula One drivers’ title seven times and the constructors’ championship on nine occasions under Williams’ stewardship. A statement from Williams Racing on Sunday read: “It is with great...
CELEBRITIES
mmanews.com

Molly McCann Will Serve As Ambassador In LGBTQ Sports Campaign

UFC flyweight Molly McCann has set her sights on a title venture in 2023, but in the meantime, there is another cause near and dear to the flyweight’s heart. As a strong supporter of the Rainbow Laces organization, the colored shoelaces have become a fixture for the inclusion of all people regardless of orientation. Molly McCann is a part of the Rainbow Laces team and recently became an ambassador for the LGBTQ part of the sports campaign.
UFC
Climbing

Great Olympic Moments You May Have Missed—We Got ‘Em Right Here

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It might be surprising to hear that we’re already four months removed from climbing’s debut at the Olympics, inarguably one of the most significant moments in the sport’s history. And since the Tokyo Olympics’ glitzy conclusion, we’ve seen the completion of the World Cup season, the end of a slew of North American Cups, and the punctuation of a multi-event National Championship. Suffice to say, it has been a sensational autumn for competition climbing fans, and all the action is starting to push the summer’s Olympic whirlwind into nostalgia territory. I mean, remember the anticipation and excitement during the Olympics’ qualification pathway, especially when Americans Brooke Raboutou, Kyra Condie, Nathaniel Coleman, and Colin Duffy punched their Olympic tickets? Remember the many behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates that USA Climbing provided on Instagram when those American competitors finally arrived in Tokyo to train in the pre-Olympic days? Remember when all eyes were on Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret to see whether she could live up to the Olympic expectations that came with being one of the all-time greats? Good times, good times.
BOULDER, CO
Telegraph

Break point: Emma Raducanu enjoys first holiday in seven years

Emma Raducanu has been enjoying her “only holiday in seven years” ahead of her first match on home soil since her US Open victory. The 19-year-old is the star attraction this Sunday as tennis bids farewell to 24 years of annual matches at the unlikely destination of the Royal Albert Hall.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protoura#British#Davanti Tyres
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mark Selby stunned by Hossein Vafaei in UK Championship

World number one Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after suffering a 6-2 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York.Vafaei raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 105, 69, 55 and 56 before an out-of-sorts Selby won the next two frames to threaten a comeback in the second-round clash.However, the world champion went in-off when potting the black in frame eight to leave the scores tied at 54-54 and force a re-spotted black which Vafaei eventually fluked after a high-quality safety exchange.A staggering end to this game 🤯Mark Selby pots the black and white to force a...
SPORTS
thefocus.news

Why was Sir Frank Williams in a wheelchair as F1 legend passes away?

Sir Frank Williams has passed away aged 79, but why was the former Williams F1 team principal in a wheelchair? What caused him to be unable to walk or stand?. Statistically speaking, Sir Frank Williams is the most successful team principal in the history of Formula One. His team racked...
MOTORSPORTS
luxurylaunches.com

Paris will shuttle sports fans in flying taxis at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris is set to welcome sports fans for the 2024 Olympics in true Jetsons-style! The city plans to use cool ‘flying taxis’ to transport attendees to the event. As also confirmed by French officials, they would begin testing electric air taxis at a test site just outside the city limits.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pedri wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony after shining for Barcelona and Spain

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Pedri has won the prestigious Kopa Trophy, presented to the best young player in men’s football, at the Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony. Pedri, who turned 19 last week, enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Barcelona first team, featuring in 37 of their 38 league matches, and established himself in the Spanish national team too, displaying supreme technique and balance on the ball reminiscent of one of his idols, Andres Iniesta.He was voted Young Player of the Tournament at this summer’s European Championship and was the only Spanish player to be named in the Euros’ Team...
SOCCER
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reveals advice from ‘really cool’ Lewis Hamilton

Emma Raducanu has been taking advice from Lewis Hamilton on how to cope with life in the spotlight.US Open champion Raducanu made a winning return to Britain at the ATP Champions Tour event at London’s Royal Albert Hall beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in a not-entirely-serious exhibition match.The 19-year-old was playing on home soil for the first time since her historic Flushing Meadows triumph in September.Afterwards Raducanu revealed Formula One world champion Hamilton has been mentoring her, and even said she was rooting for him to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, for which she is a...
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Virgil Abloh named Leader of Change at Fashion Awards

Virgil Abloh named Leader of Change at Fashion Awards. Virgil Abloh was widely praised at the Fashion Awards in London. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

