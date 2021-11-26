OLYMPIC LEGEND SIR CHRIS HOY UNVEILED AS PROTOURA SPORT AMBASSADOR

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It might be surprising to hear that we’re already four months removed from climbing’s debut at the Olympics, inarguably one of the most significant moments in the sport’s history. And since the Tokyo Olympics’ glitzy conclusion, we’ve seen the completion of the World Cup season, the end of a slew of North American Cups, and the punctuation of a multi-event National Championship. Suffice to say, it has been a sensational autumn for competition climbing fans, and all the action is starting to push the summer’s Olympic whirlwind into nostalgia territory. I mean, remember the anticipation and excitement during the Olympics’ qualification pathway, especially when Americans Brooke Raboutou, Kyra Condie, Nathaniel Coleman, and Colin Duffy punched their Olympic tickets? Remember the many behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates that USA Climbing provided on Instagram when those American competitors finally arrived in Tokyo to train in the pre-Olympic days? Remember when all eyes were on Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret to see whether she could live up to the Olympic expectations that came with being one of the all-time greats? Good times, good times.

BOULDER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO