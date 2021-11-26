ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Butterflies give Pierre Howard a new way to make an impact

By Patricia Murphy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former lieutenant governor has spent three decades finding Georgia’s rare species. Pierre Howard spent the better part of 26 years of his life in Georgia’s Capitol, first as a state senator and then as a lieutenant governor during Gov. Zell Miller’s two terms. But for the past three...

