U-Haul Storage Of West Jackson Closes After 26 Years

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul Storage of West Jackson facility permanently closed its doors on Nov. 1 after 26 years of serving the local community.

The facility at 1414 Gibralter Drive opened to DIY moving and self-storage customers in 1995. The property encompassed 29,496 square feet and was a furniture store before U-Haul bought it in 1994. U-Haul provided truck and trailer sharing, self-storage and moving supplies at the store.

U-Haul® will maintain ownership of the 1.42-acre property. Future plans are undetermined.

Customers of this store can find a full line of U-Haul products and services less than one mile away at U-Haul Storage of Jackson at 2234 Hwy. 80 W.

U-Haul Storage of Jackson offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, propane, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, and variety of self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

Five Team Members were let go as a result of the U-Haul Storage of West Jackson closing.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact: Andrea Batchelor Jeff Lockridge E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com Phone: 602-263-6981Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-storage-of-west-jackson-closes-after-26-years-301431993.html

SOURCE U-Haul

