ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

United States Biochar Market Analysis Report, 2021-2028: Rising Usage Of Biochar As A Feed Additive Anticipated To Propel Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Biochar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Health & Beauty Products), By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. biochar market size is expected to reach USD 433.4 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is majorly driven by rising demand for biochar in agricultural applications because of its ability to maintain soil stability and water holding capacity for a long duration due to the high amount of carbon content, which improves the productivity of crops, organic chemicals, and other major application industries.The market for biochar in the U.S. is still in the nascent stage. The product is expected to gain significance for increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield in the near future. In addition, growing consumer awareness in the U.S. regarding the benefits of organic food is expected to propel the product demand owing to its ability to enhance soil fertility and plant growth.Biochar is anticipated to witness increased penetration in livestock farming on account of its ability to provide essential nutrients for the health of livestock. Increasing intake of meat in North America is contributing to the expansion of livestock and poultry farming, thereby propelling the demand.The market is characterized by the presence of a mix of small and medium-scale producers with regional expansion aspirations. This scenario is expected to change over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for organic food and the consequent expansion of organic farming.A rising population is expected to boost food production, which, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market given the ability of this charcoal-like substance to increase crop yield. However, farmers are still unaware of the long-term benefits of biochar in agriculture. The product is yet to gain full acceptance in the agriculture sector. However, various factors such as the growing demand for organic farming and the rising usage of biochar as a feed additive are anticipated to propel the U.S. market growth.

U.S. Biochar Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of volume, pyrolysis was the largest technology segment and accounted for 82.5% of the total share in 2020 owing to its high-quality product and large production quantity
  • As of 2020, agriculture accounted for the highest revenue share of over 89.0% because of the ability of product ability to improve soil fertility and water holding capacity
  • As of 2020, California accounted for the highest revenue share of 19.3% due to the growing agricultural sector in the country
  • Regional players are focusing on integrating themselves throughout the different stages of the value chain to increase their profit margins and reduce dependency on raw material suppliers
  • The biochar industry being in the nascent stage is projected to have significant opportunities for development. The major focus of the manufacturers is to increase awareness regarding the product

Companies Mentioned

  • Black Owl Biochar
  • Karr
  • Aries Clean Energy LLC
  • Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation
  • Biocharworks
  • Zeropoint Clean Tech, Inc.
  • Advance Renewable Technology International (Arti)
  • Soil Reef LLC (The Biochar Company)
  • Avello Bioenergy
  • Oregon Biochar Solutions
  • New England Biochar
  • Chargrow Usa Llc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Scope And Methodology1.1 Market Definition & Segment Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Research Scope And Assumptions1.4 List Of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.2 Competitive Insights Chapter 3 U.S. Biochar Market Variables & Trends3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 North America Biochar Industry Outlook3.1.2 U.S. Biochar Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1 Wood3.3.1.2 Crop Residue3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends3.3.2.1 Pyrolysis3.3.2.2 Gasification3.3.2.3 Recent Developments3.3.3 Distribution Channel Analysis3.4 Price Trend Analysis3.4.1 Price Dynamics3.4.2 Future Outlook3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 Labeling Policies3.5.2 Grant For Beetle Killed Trees3.5.3 Biomass Tariff Analysis3.5.4 Grants & Policies For Biochar In the U.S.3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Drivers3.6.1.1 Rising Need For Soil Remediation3.6.1.2 Ascending Demand For Organic Food3.6.2 Market Restraints3.6.2.1 Financial Barriers3.6.2.2 Lack Of Awareness Among End Users3.6.3 Industry Challenges3.7 Industry Analysis Tools Chapter 4 U.S. Biochar Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Technology Market Introduction4.1.1 Pyrolysis4.1.2 Gasification4.1.3 Other Technologies Chapter 5 U.S. Biochar Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Application Market Introduction5.1.1 Agriculture5.1.2 Animal Feed5.1.3 Health & Beauty Products5.1.4 Other Applications Chapter 6 Biochar Market: State Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 State Market Introduction6.2 U.S. Biochar Market Estimates & Forecasts, By State6.2.1 California6.2.2 Texas6.2.3 Kansas6.2.4 Oklahoma6.2.5 Idaho6.2.6 Arizona6.2.7 Other States Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Recent Developments By Key Market Participants7.2 Vendor Landscape7.2.1 List Of Manufacturers7.2.2 List Of Agricultural Product Retailers7.3 Key Customers7.4 Competitive Scenario Chapter 8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by28qj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-biochar-market-analysis-report-2021-2028-rising-usage-of-biochar-as-a-feed-additive-anticipated-to-propel-growth-301432346.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Deloitte TMT 2022 Predictions: Chip Shortage Continues; AI Regulation Increases; Industry Pushes For Sustainable Smartphones; More Entertainment Choices Equals More Churn

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today released its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) 2022 Predictions report, which highlights how worldwide trends in TMT may affect businesses and consumers worldwide. The report underscores how many of these trends are being driven by the global pandemic's economic and societal shifts, resulting in an increasingly connected and multi-device world, fueling the world's need for more chips, growth in connectivity, and entertainment options.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Insights On The Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Global Market To 2028 - By Product, Phase And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sourcing, Supply/Logistics), By Phase (Phase I, II, III), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Worldwide Automobile Lighting Industry To 2026 - Featuring Koito, Valeo And Varroc Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automobile Lighting Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Position (Front, Back, Others), Technology (LED, Halogen), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Automobile...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2020 to 2030. This market is analyzed according to geographical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

Mexican factories contract again as supply-side issues weigh, costs rise

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s manufacturing sector remained little changed in November from October, shrinking for the 21st straight month as supply-side bottlenecks continued to weigh and input costs surged, a survey showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index inched slightly higher to 49.4 in November...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

3D Printing Metal - Global Market Growth Outlook 2021-2028: Rising Number Of Small-Scale Companies, Increasing Adoption Of 3D Printed Parts By OEMs

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Metal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Titanium, Nickel), By Form (Filament, Powder), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Dental), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D printing...
ENGINEERING
Medagadget.com

New Empirical Research Report on Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2028 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Leukemia or blood cancer is a type of cancer that affects the ability of a person’s to fight infection. In leukemia, tumors are formed in blood-forming tissues including bone marrow. There are different types of leukemia including acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The most common symptoms of leukemia are easy bleeding, bruising, fatigue, weight loss, etc.
CANCER
TheStreet

Global Medical Polymers Market Report 2021: Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $27.75 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Medical Resins & Fibers, Medical Elastomers), by Application (Medical Devices & Equipment, Medical Packaging), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical polymers...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segment#Market Value#Application Lrb#Animal Feed#Health Beauty Products#State#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
TheStreet

European Medicines Agency Selects Aetion To Support Safety And Efficacy Research In Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has selected Aetion for a four-year term to support the agency's Quality, Efficacy, and Safety Studies on Medicines. Aetion will perform pharmacoepidemiologic research for EMA, generating real-world evidence (RWE) to help measure the utilisation, safety, and efficacy of medicines used in routine clinical practice. These studies aim to generate insights on the quality, efficacy, and safety of pre- and post-authorisation medicines to support EMA decision-making.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tremor International To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ('CTV') advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2021. A webcast will be held on Monday, December 6 at 11:30 AM EST, and will be archived on the Company's website, Tremor IR.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

COMPASS Pathways Announces Further Positive Results From Groundbreaking Phase IIb Trial Of Investigational COMP360 Psilocybin Therapy For Treatment-resistant Depression

- Positive topline results validated by additional analyses. - Patient improvements beyond reduction of depression symptoms. - Further insights into timing and circumstance of adverse events demonstrate COMP360 psilocybin therapy was generally well-tolerated. London, UK - 1 December 2021 COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Voltus Reportedly Going Public In SPAC Deal With $1.3 Billion Valuation

Voltus Inc., an electricity-market technology startup that helps manage small, decentralized electricity systems, is going public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company in a merger that values the company at about $1.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Voltus is merging with the SPAC Broadscale Acquisition Corp.,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1.8 billion to build energy fusion machine

Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy