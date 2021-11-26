ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. Files Registration Statement

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. ("SPARC"), an affiliate of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) , today announced that it has filed a registration statement with the SEC relating to the proposed public offering of its subscription warrants to purchase common stock, or SPARs. If the registration statement is declared effective, the SPARs are expected to be distributed without cost to the securityholders of PSTH, as described in the registration statement.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be distributed or sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd.

SPARC is a newly formed Delaware corporation, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination transaction with one or more businesses. SPARC has not yet selected any specific business combination partner or engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any potential business combination partner. The Sponsor of SPARC, Pershing Square SPARC Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005317/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD. (NYSE: VIPS) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Concerning Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Report from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Share Purchase By Senior Management

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (LX) - Get Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Report, a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zhangmen Education Inc.("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs or shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Cheddar News

Ad-Tech Company Innovid Goes Public on the NYSE

Online ad-tech company Innovid made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange. CEO and co-founders Zvika Netter joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss factors that drove the company to launch an IPO via a SPAC deal. He noted that the rapid growth of connected TV advertising (CTV) made it an opportune time for his business to go public. While the company is profitable, Netter also explained the various avenues it will take to increase total revenue.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PURA And PAOG Confirm CBD IP Deal Schedule To Close Friday

Sandusky, OH, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today confirmed the companies have finalized terms for PAOG to acquire an exclusive license to a patented cannabis extraction process from PURA that will expand the PAOG's existing CBD intellectual property.
SANDUSKY, OH
TheStreet

MoneyLion Files A Registration Statement On Form S-8 With The SEC Following Business Combination With Fusion Acquisition Corp.

MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") ("the Company") (ML) , an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today filed a registration statement on Form S-8 with the SEC as part of its public listing following its business combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. Employees and other holders of shares received in connection with the business combination remain subject to a lockup period of up to 180 days following the September 22, 2021 closing date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

DexCom drops after filing for shelf registration document

DexCom (DXCM -4.2%) shares have slightly recovered after recording the sharpest intraday loss since late April following submission of a Shelf Registration Statement with the SEC on Monday for issuance of the company’s common stock. With the filing, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has registered more than 2.0M shares of its common stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Sparc#Registration Statement#Psth#Capital Stock Exchange#Llc#L P View
dallassun.com

Thermic Science Prepares Form 10 Registration Statement To File First Quarter 2022, Begins 2-Year Audit Current Filings To Become Fully-Reporting Status Meeting the Requirements Of The SEC Exchange Act Of 1934 With Subsequent Up Listings To The OTCQB and

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce that Thermic Science, working on the filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and prepare for subsequent up listings to the OTCQB and NASDAQ respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Applied Blockchain Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Public Offering

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Secondary Offering Of Shares Issued In Previously Announced Novellus Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTX) ("Brooklyn") today announced that on November 18, 2021 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed public offering by certain selling stockholders of up to 6,281,454 shares of Brooklyn's common stock received in connection with Brooklyn's acquisition of Novellus, Inc. in July 2021. Brooklyn will not receive any proceeds from any shares sold by the selling stockholders.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ON24, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") ( NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Announces Acquisition Of Sustana, A Leading Manufacturer Of Sustainable Recycled Fiber, Paper And Packaging

Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced today that funds managed by its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities business ("Blackstone") have acquired Sustana Group ("Sustana" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of premium, sustainable recycled fiber, paper and packaging products, from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."). Headquartered in De Pere,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

3 Rivers Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Blue Chip Group

PITTSBURGH and SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital has acquired a majority stake in Salt Lake City-headquartered Blue Chip Group, it was jointly announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital and Mark Augason, President of Blue Chip Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against StoneCo Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Riversand, A Syndigo Company, And Trace One Announce Joint Solution For Smarter Product Information And Lifecycle Management Across Branded And Private Label Items

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand and Trace One today announced a combined solution offering that provides a unique value for retailers as well as manufacturers, helping them deliver greater product experiences to their respective customers. Riversand is a visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Trace One is one of the largest collaborative retail business platforms for consumer-packaged goods (CPG).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cennox Acquires Leading Safe Manufacturing And Service Company, FireKing Safety And Security

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox (the "Company"), a portfolio company of York Capital Management's private equity group ("York Private Equity"), today announced the acquisition of FireKing Safety and Security ("FireKing"), a leading U.S.-based financial safe and services business previously owned by Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C. The deal enables Cennox to enter the traditional and smart safe manufacturing business, and further expands its deployment and maintenance services across FireKing's 1,000+ customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy