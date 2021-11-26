ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New windfarm approved off the coast of Massachusetts

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

(WWLP) – A second windfarm project has been approved for the coast of New England.

The Biden administration approved an offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island and New York as part of a plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday it approved the construction and operations of the South Fork Wind project. This past week the department officially broke ground on the first approved wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts.

