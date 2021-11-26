ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

40-year-old shot on Helena St. in Rochester, injuries not life threatening

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said that a 1am shooting on Helena St. Friday morning has left tow injured.

At the scene, officers found a 40 year old man who had been shot in the chest, who was then sent to Strong Hospital.

A 37 year old woman also drove herself to Rochester General Hospital with one gunshot to her upper body, where it was later determined to be part of the same incident.

RPD says that there is no danger to the broader public, and all injured sustained were not life threatening.

