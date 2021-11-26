ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee ETF (JO) Hits New 52-Week High

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

JO - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of JO are up approximately 97.5% from their 52-week low of $34.16/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and...

www.zacks.com

MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in Bitcoin ETFs Now?

COIN - Free Report) , and on platforms such as PayPal (. SQ - Free Report) . Many still prefer an ETF, so they don’t have to worry about custody issues. They can hold these ETFs in traditional investment accounts where they hold stocks and bonds. The first US-listed bitcoin...
Zacks.com

Best-Performing ETF Areas of November

Wall Street was on a topsy-turvy ride in the month of November. While the start of the month was decent, renewed virus scare and lockdowns weighed on the broader market at the end. Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 lost about 1.4%, 4.4%, 0.7% and 6.9% past month, respectively.
Zacks.com

Biothreat ETF (VIRS) Hits New 52-Week High

VIRS - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VIRS are up approximately 30.9% from their 52-week low of $26.97/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

5 Inverse ETFs Up Over 10% on Black Friday

The color of Wall Street was red on Black Friday 2021 with the Dow Jones Industrial Index losing 2.53% in its worst post-Thanksgiving Day performance since 1931. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their worst-ever returns post-Thanksgiving Day. The Russell 2000 lost 3.67% on Nov 26. Crude oil retreated 13% on that day, leaving investors scrambling to find a green corner in Wall Street on Black Friday.
Zacks.com

4 Defensive ETFs to Play the Post-Thanksgiving Market Crash

The new coronavirus strain, Omicron, is found to have had a much bigger impact on Wall Street than anticipated. Europe enacted lockdowns last week due to rising virus cases that started unnerving global investors. The World Health Organization called the new variant “highly transmissible.”. As a result, Wall Street had...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Brazil
Zacks.com

Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) Hits a 52-Week High

SGOV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high of $100.03/share from its 52-week low price of $100.01/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. SGOV in Focus. The...
Zacks.com

Nice Relief Rally on Biotech Assurances, Home Sales Data

MRNA - Free Report) that the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 would be met with a vaccine early next year, this sent shares of the Cambridge, MA biotech up nearly +12% on the day. (On the flip side,. Novavax (. NVAX - Free Report) lost -11% Monday on a vaccine...
Zacks.com

4 Funds to Buy as the Omicron COVID-19 Variant Rattles Markets

FSUTX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio (. FSPHX - Free Report) , Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A (. FKRCX - Free Report) and Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio (. FRESX - Free Report) are the funds to add to your list now. The...
MarketWatch

Most Nasdaq stocks are falling despite big market bounce

The Nasdaq Composite is enjoying a big bounce Monday, almost enough to erase the previous sessions drubbing, but most of the exchange's components are actually losing ground. The index shot up 2.1% in afternoon trading, but the number of declining stocks on the Nasdaq outnumbered advancers 2,157 to 2,151. Meanwhile, the volume of advancing stocks made up 58.6% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The breadth data compares with the overwhelming bearish reading on Friday, when the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% as decliners dominated advances 3,646 to 930. The NYSE was a little more bullish on Monday, as advancers topped declines 1,988 to 1,244 and advancing volume made up 54.9% of total volume, as the S&P 500 gained 1.6% after dropping 2.3% on Friday.
Zacks.com

Dollar ETF (UUP) Hits New 52-Week High

UUP - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 7.4% from its 52-week low price of $24.09/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
Zacks.com

Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD) Hits a 52-Week High

FTXD - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 40.4% from its 52-week low price of $27.79/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. FTXD in...
Zacks.com

Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Hits New 52-Week High

LIT - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LIT are up approximately 87.3% from their 52-week low of $51.85/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

Large-Cap Growth ETF (QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High

QQQ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 39.5% from its 52-week low price of $288.07/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
Zacks.com

Dividend ETF (VIG) Hits New 52-Week High

VIG - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 23% from its 52-week low price of $136.01 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
Zacks.com

Virus and Fed Dampen Investors' Morale: 5 Low-Beta Stock Picks

On Nov 30, Wall Street suffered yet another blow after the Black Friday rout. Discouraging comments by a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer regarding Omicron — the latest variant of coronavirus — and lack of data regarding it made investors shaky before the market opened on Tuesday. To make the situation worse, the Fed Chairman’s comment on the likely speeding up of the bond-buy tapering process dampened market participants’ sentiment to a great extent.
