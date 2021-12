Last week I declared my candidacy for the State Board of Education for District 15. I’m bringing a fresh perspective to improve our kids’ futures. My father had no advanced education, but carved out a piece of the American Dream by building a small business. I graduated from Canton High School in 2000 and headed off to Texas A&M to join the Corps of Cadets. In 2005, I became the first in my family to graduate from college, finishing at the top of my class with accounting and finance degrees. In the wake of 9/11, I chose to meet the challenge of our time and serve our country. I commissioned into the Air Force and began my career in Abilene.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO