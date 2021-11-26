Corelle India strengthens its partnership with Stone Sapphire Pvt. Ltd. as their sole distributor in India

One of the oldest PUBGM/BGMI teams in India, Insidious esports aka Team IND has decided to disband its BGMI roster. The team entered into esports by signing the PUBG Mobile lineup in March 2019 and they secured second place in PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Spring Split India. From there on, they have been making their presence in all major tournaments. They are one of the most consistent and experienced teams in India. Recently, they announced the official roster release news on their social media handles.

