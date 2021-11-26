West Coast Partnership Development MD to retire

Scott Earl, president and CEO of Mountain West Credit Union Association, will retire as head of the trade organization. Earl, who has led MWCUA since its founding in 2011, announced in a press release Monday that he will step down from his current roles at the end of June. The board of directors has established a search committee to choose his successor.
When COVID-19 hit Arizona, the state’s robust tourism and hospitality industries were the hardest hit. But Arizona leaders say tourism is on its way back in a big way, and there’s a tremendous need for additional lodging to house all the visitors flocking to the Valley. To Our Valued Readers...
Two researchers on the Central Coast have received awards from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Convergence Accelerator program to develop products for the Blue Economy. The multi-billion-dollar Blue Economy in California includes industries like fishing, shipping, and tourism, and it thrives on technology and data. “There’s an increasing reliance on...
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has announced its opening offices in the Bay Area, relocating several partners and adding a leader from Wilmer. Heather Nyong'o, former partner-in-charge and antitrust leader for Wilmer, is joining the firm to help launch offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, while four Cleary partners will relocate along with six associates.
Agribusiness giant Bayer is teaming up with Microsoft to expand its computing power to help sell more data services to more farmers and related industries, the companies announced Wednesday. The goal, company leaders said, is to “accelerate innovation, boost efficiency and support sustainability” in agricultural lines of work. Financial details...
The owner of the Drax power station is expected to profit from Britain’s energy crisis until 2023 and will plough billions into doubling its production of wood pellets for burning by 2030 despite mounting opposition from environmentalists. The FTSE 250 energy company’s shares hit seven-year highs on Wednesday after it...
As the multifamily sector continues to see improved market fundamentals, Essex Property Trust remains bullish for the future of its West Coast markets. According to a recently released investor presentation, the San Mateo, Calif.-based company, which owns and operates apartment buildings in Seattle, Southern California and the Bay Area, has seen significant growth during the third quarter of the year.
The following company is doing business as: WEST COAST TT, 2308 E UNDERHILL AVE, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. This business is conducted by an individual TRENTON SOUDIPOUR, 2308 E UNDERHILL AVE, ANAHEIM, CA, 92806. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/TRENTON SOUDIPOUR.
The long-haul airline French bee is ready to connect the Paris-Orly International Airport with Los Angeles beginning April 2022, the carrier announced today. According to the company, it will initially use its newest Airbus A350-900 aircraft on four flights per week. Let’s investigate further. Going to LAX and beeyond. French...
Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's News in 90 Seconds segment?. Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Twitter: @ByRobLanders. Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
South Florida’s industrial market fundamentals, particularly for bulk warehouse space, blew through the third quarter of 2021 on strong leasing demand and new construction. The region’s healthy consumer market and growing population helped push investor and occupier confidence in the industrial market, which is likely to continue through 2022. The...
Pacific Northwest governors, California lieutenant governor and British Columbia premier penned this joint op-ed.The signs of the climate crisis are everywhere — droughts, wildfires, extreme heat waves, flooding, and more intense hurricanes. We can no longer ignore the growing costs of climate change on people and our communities. And there can be no action to fight climate change and limit its impacts without including the ocean. The ocean plays an essential role in climate regulation and provides solutions for adaptation and mitigation to address climate-driven impacts. Ocean-climate action must reduce those impacts and build resilience for ecosystems and coastal communities...
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J November 9, 2021-- BookYourCargo (BYC) today released the November forecast for the BYC Drayage Spot Market Index, reflecting the impact of the continued port disruptions and market fluctuations in October. On October 13, the Biden Administration announced that the Port of Los Angeles is expanding to...
According to the Ministry of Communication, Elon Musk 's SpaceX does not have a licence to provide broadband internet services in India. Citizens were asked not to sign up for the service. The government of India has issued a warning to citizens not to sign up for Elon Musk's satellite...
A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
New York has started putting new measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. According to reports, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency that will go into effect starting Dec. 3. The state is anticipating a possible increase in the number of active cases due to the winter season.
New Zealand has become the first country in the world to permanently legalise drug checking services, which will allow individuals to test the safety of illicit substances at festivals and other locations without the fear of legal repercussions. The new legislation replaces a previous law, introduced on a trial basis...
Durban, South Africa — COVID researchers suit up in protective gear before heading into the Africa Health Research Institute's high-security bio-hazard lab, where they are growing live Omicron, which will be tested against the blood of fully immunized people, as well as those who were previously infected. "This is probably...
Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
Comments / 0