West Coast Partnership Development MD to retire

Pacific Northwest governors, California lieutenant governor and British Columbia premier penned this joint op-ed.The signs of the climate crisis are everywhere — droughts, wildfires, extreme heat waves, flooding, and more intense hurricanes. We can no longer ignore the growing costs of climate change on people and our communities. And there can be no action to fight climate change and limit its impacts without including the ocean. The ocean plays an essential role in climate regulation and provides solutions for adaptation and mitigation to address climate-driven impacts. Ocean-climate action must reduce those impacts and build resilience for ecosystems and coastal communities...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO