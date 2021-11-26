ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Congress spend too much time away from Washington? Another break raises questions

By David Lightman
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 5 days ago
Congress has no votes this week, even though the government runs out of money next Friday and is expected to hit its debt ceiling soon afterward. The Thanksgiving Day recess is the second big exodus from Washington for Congress this month. The House and Senate were out of session for Veterans...

US Congress faces December pile-up as default threat looms

Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday staring down a critical holiday season to-do list that juggles President Joe Biden's domestic spending priorities with keeping the government open and averting a catastrophic debt default. Senators are bracing for what is shaping up to be the one of the most grueling Decembers in years, with defense funding and the expanding probe into the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill likely to add to the workload. But the top priority is government funding, with federal agencies due to run out of cash on Friday. A lasting deal to avoid a damaging shutdown would require agreement on spending bills for the 2022 fiscal year, as the government is still funded at levels approved during Donald Trump's administration.
The Pentagon Budget Costs 4 Times As Much As Biden’s Social Policy Bill. Guess Which One Congress Thinks Is Too Pricey.

Now that the House of Representatives has approved President Joe Biden’s social spending and climate plan, the legislation’s fate depends on the Senate ― where Republicans and key Democrats say the plan costs too much. But as senators debate the $1.7 trillion package, they will also advance a far more expensive bill with far less scrutiny: the annual Pentagon budget, which approves more than four times as much spending as Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
Biden Government Now Coming After Millions of Retiree Benefits in the U.S.

Social Security will be one of the most significant references of revenue that you rely on in your next years. Gratitude to how the retirement bonuses plan is created, you don’t have to bother regarding these advantages going out and include them going up when expansion raises rates. But, you...
Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
The election debate Trump doesn't realize he's already lost

Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
What Mark Meadows’s sudden cooperation with the Jan. 6 committee could mean

Nov. 12 brought potentially fortuitous developments for the House Jan. 6 committee and its arduous campaign to get testimony from key allies of former president Donald Trump. In the morning, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows signaled that he would defy the committee’s subpoena and failed to show up for a deposition. A few hours later, the Justice Department announced a grand jury had indicted former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, whom the House held in contempt for doing much the same thing.
Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
Democrats pushing permanent COVID pandemic to continue 'big government assault' on America: Pete Hegseth

"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth accuses "failing" Democrats of attempting to capitalize on COVID by creating a panic and exploiting the pandemic. PETE HEGSETH: Omicron hasn’t even arrived yet, and Democrats are already tightening their grip on executive power. First comes the state of emergency, then what comes next? Are more lockdowns next? How about mask mandates or new vaccine requirements for everybody?
Ilhan Omar hung up on Lauren Boebert after the Republican told her to apologise despite ‘jihad squad’ slur

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a video saying she phoned Democrat Ilhan Omar to discuss her “jihad squad” slur against the Democrat – and that Ms Omar hung up on her when she told her she was the one who should be apologising.Ms Boebert sparked outrage after telling supporters a story about being in an elevator with Ms Omar, one of only two Muslim women in Congress, and supposedly saying to a US Capitol police officer “well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine”.She added: “So we only had one floor to go. I said, ‘Oh look,...
