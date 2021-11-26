ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freedom will fall to climate emergency

Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

Disappointed the recent international climate summit closed without producing much of consequence to stop temperature...

www.grandhaventribune.com

MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
GreenMatters

Climate Change, Crisis, or Emergency? Turns Out, It Doesn’t Really Matter

Language can be a powerful tool when addressing political issues and matters of justice — but according to a new study, that isn’t always the case. The researchers behind the study found that despite many people consciously choosing between phrases like climate change, climate crisis, and climate emergency, these choices don’t really do much to affect public opinion.
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
Anchorage Press

After Glasgow failure, the G20 must reconvene in emergency session to solve the climate crisis

Despite 30 years of U.N. climate change conferences, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, and the climate crisis continues to worsen. While there has been progress at the Glasgow climate summit - cutting methane, slowing deforestation, clean technology finance, and reducing coal use - far more ambitious measures are urgently needed if we are to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Press Democrat

Kalmus: After failure in Glasgow, climate emergency is here

The one thing the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, made clear is that human society remains in business-as-usual mode, with no meaningful curb on fossil fuel use. The soft pledges made at COP26 might have been acceptable decades ago, but not now. The world needs to shift into climate emergency...
therealdeal.com

Southampton moves to curb emissions after declaring climate emergency

Months after declaring a climate emergency, local officials in Southampton are taking steps to reduce building emissions. The Southampton Village planning commission voted this month to adopt the New York Stretch Code, a voluntary framework that applies more stringent energy efficiency standards to buildings in local jurisdictions, 27East reported. The...
CoinTelegraph

UN’s COP26 climate change goals include emerging tech and carbon taxes

In her monthly Expert Take column, Selva Ozelli, an international tax attorney and CPA, covers the intersection between emerging technologies and sustainability, and provides the latest developments around taxes, AML/CFT regulations and legal issues affecting crypto and blockchain. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), where I exhibited my...
heraldsun.com

Environmental groups call on Gov. Cooper to declare climate emergency in NC

A coalition of 17 energy advocacy groups gathered Friday near North Carolina’s Executive Mansion to call on Gov. Roy Cooper to become the first U.S. governor to declare a climate emergency, a step they said could be used to prevent Duke Energy from building new natural gas plants. Led by...
larchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Adopts Climate Emergency Declaration

The Mamaroneck Town Board has passed a Climate Emergency Declaration, joining Westchester County and the City of New Rochelle, as well as 2,033 jurisdictions in 35 countries around the world that have declared a climate emergency. Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson thanked the Town’s environmental committee, the Sustainability Collaborative, and in...
AFP

World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The World Bank will consider a compromise plan to release humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by shifting funds intended for rebuilding efforts, a source told AFP Monday. The bank's management will discuss the proposal at an informal board meeting on Tuesday to re-direct funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) "to support humanitarian efforts through UN and other humanitarian agencies with presence and logistic capabilities in the country," the source said, without providing further details. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover in August. The financial crunch worsened after Washington froze about $10 billion of the country's reserves and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.
kcur.org

Kansas City declared a climate emergency. Now what?

Kansas City has already made some changes to address climate change, such as a switch to electric municipal vehicles. Other changes will take a more concerted effort. It’s been 13 years since Kansas City, Missouri, passed its first climate protection plan. At the top of the list: drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now the city is preparing a new plan, and emission reductions remains a focus.
milwaukeesun.com

A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England. Buying a house is complicated enough in a market that has become supercharged in many U.S. cities. Emerging climate change risks will further complicate those decisions. Investors will be less likely to regret their decisions if they do due diligence in researching local climate risks. Mortgage lenders will face less risk of borrowers defaulting, and insurers will face fewer losses, if they factor climate risks into decisions on loans and insurance policies.
