Forecasters have warned of the “coldest night of the season” for parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as -10C as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands of homes without power and brought widespread snow.Three people were killed when trees were blown over by strong winds, while buildings were damaged and transport disrupted.Northern Powergrid, which supplies energy to the northeast, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said 240,000 customers lost service but on Sunday supply had been restored to 200,000.Electricity North West, which provides energy for an area between the Scottish border and Stockport, said 67,000 of 83,000 customers...

