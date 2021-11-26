ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Classic 1956 Porsche 356A on snow tracks and skis heading to Antarctica

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought your Thanksgiving weekend road trip was long, take a seat. Brinkerhoff’s Porsche has been to six continents. (Valkyrie Racing) Denver rally car racer Renee Brinkerhoff is heading to Chile today en route to Antarctica, where she plans to drive her classic 1956 Porsche 356A for 365 miles across...

